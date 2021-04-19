LIVE

Jane Goodall's Lentil-Miso Soup With Spinach

This hearty, nutritious recipe from Jane Goodall's cookbook, #EatMeatLess: Good for Animals, the Earth, and All, is sure to become a cozy family favorite.

By Jane Goodall

Credit: Erin Scott

Easy to find and inexpensive, lentils are the plant-based eater's friend, delivering protein, fiber, and minerals in comforting soups like this one. Instead of using a meat-based stock, you'll add umami and depth to the soup with miso, a Japanese condiment made of fermented soybeans and sometimes other beans and grains.

  • In a large pot, combine the lentils and 6 cups water and place over medium-high heat. Add the celery, carrot, cabbage, ginger, and red pepper flakes as the water comes to a boil. Once it is boiling, cover and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are tender and starting to fall apart, about 1 hour. Uncover and add a little water if the soup is too thick.

  • In a small bowl, mash the miso with 1⁄4 cup water to make a smooth paste. Stir the miso mixture into the lentils, add the spinach, and stir just until the soup is heated through and the spinach is wilted, 3–5 minutes.

  • Ladle the soup into bowls and serve right away.

