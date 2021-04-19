Jane Goodall's Lentil-Miso Soup With Spinach

In a large pot, combine the lentils and 6 cups water and place over medium-high heat. Add the celery, carrot, cabbage, ginger, and red pepper flakes as the water comes to a boil. Once it is boiling, cover and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are tender and starting to fall apart, about 1 hour. Uncover and add a little water if the soup is too thick.