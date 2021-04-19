Jane Goodall's Lentil-Miso Soup With Spinach
This hearty, nutritious recipe from Jane Goodall's cookbook, #EatMeatLess: Good for Animals, the Earth, and All, is sure to become a cozy family favorite.
Credit: Erin Scott
Recipe Summary
Easy to find and inexpensive, lentils are the plant-based eater's friend, delivering protein, fiber, and minerals in comforting soups like this one. Instead of using a meat-based stock, you'll add umami and depth to the soup with miso, a Japanese condiment made of fermented soybeans and sometimes other beans and grains.