Jammy Pastries

The flaky toaster pastries of your childhood get a fancy upgrade with this easy recipe.

By Ali Ramee

It’s actually quite simple to make these nostalgic treats. Just top rectangles of ready-made pie crust with a layer of cream cheese and your favorite jam. You’ll finish each pastry off with a layer of icing for an indulgent treat that will take you back. Pro-tip: Make these your own by flavoring the cream cheese with easy mix-ins. Stir in cinnamon and top with mixed-berry jam or fold in a couple tablespoons of toasted chopped almonds and cardamom and pair with apricot preserves.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Roll each pie crust into a 10- by- 12-inch rectangle on a lightly floured work surface. Place 1 dough rectangle on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper; spread dough with half of the cream cheese, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Spread jam over cream cheese. Top with remaining pie crust, lining up edges; seal edges together using a fork. Prick holes all over top. Bake until golden brown, 22 to 24 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes. Whisk together sugar, milk, and remaining cream cheese in a bowl; drizzle over pastry. Cut evenly into 8 rectangles.

© Copyright 2020 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 12/18/2020