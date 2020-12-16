Jammy Pastries

It’s actually quite simple to make these nostalgic treats. Just top rectangles of ready-made pie crust with a layer of cream cheese and your favorite jam. You’ll finish each pastry off with a layer of icing for an indulgent treat that will take you back. Pro-tip: Make these your own by flavoring the cream cheese with easy mix-ins. Stir in cinnamon and top with mixed-berry jam or fold in a couple tablespoons of toasted chopped almonds and cardamom and pair with apricot preserves.