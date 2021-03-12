Instant Pot Parm Broth

This decadent-yet-easy broth is liquid gold.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Jennifer Causey

There are few modern appliances as miraculous as the Instant Pot, which transforms any number of foods in record time. In this recipe, it soups up standard vegetable broth ingredients—carrots, celery, and onion, to name a few—with two umami bombs, shiitake mushrooms and Parmesan rinds. By doubly infusing this broth, a ladleful is sure to amp up the flavor of any recipe it graces. (Think: risotto, white bean soup, minestrone.) No pressure cooker? Simply make this in a stovetop pot and simmer the broth gently for a couple of hours.

Five rinds of cheese might sound like a lot, but a well-wrapped rind can keep in the refrigerator for a few weeks, giving you time to collect and put them to good use. Alternatively, freeze rinds in a reusable zip-top bag, or head to the cheese counter and ask the cheesemonger for rinds to make this broth stat.

  • Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model.) Select HIGH temperature setting; add oil and allow to preheat for 2 to 3 minutes. Add onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 8 minutes. Stir in cheese rinds, peppercorns, and thyme. Stir in water and press CANCEL. Cover cooker with lid and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 40 minutes. (It will take 20 to 25 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • When cooking has finished, carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position and let steam fully escape (float valve will drop). (This will take 3 to 4 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker. Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a large pot; discard solids. Stir salt into strained broth. Serve or use immediately, or cover and refrigerate up to 2 weeks.

