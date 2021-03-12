Instant Pot Parm Broth

There are few modern appliances as miraculous as the Instant Pot, which transforms any number of foods in record time. In this recipe, it soups up standard vegetable broth ingredients—carrots, celery, and onion, to name a few—with two umami bombs, shiitake mushrooms and Parmesan rinds. By doubly infusing this broth, a ladleful is sure to amp up the flavor of any recipe it graces. (Think: risotto, white bean soup, minestrone.) No pressure cooker? Simply make this in a stovetop pot and simmer the broth gently for a couple of hours.



Five rinds of cheese might sound like a lot, but a well-wrapped rind can keep in the refrigerator for a few weeks, giving you time to collect and put them to good use. Alternatively, freeze rinds in a reusable zip-top bag, or head to the cheese counter and ask the cheesemonger for rinds to make this broth stat.