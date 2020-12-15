Instant Pot Lamb Tacos With Feta

Simple, delicious, and easy: that’s the name of the game with this multi-cooker lamb dish featuring Middle Eastern flavors.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
4
You’ll start by cooking cubed lamb shoulder until tender, which then forms the base for tacos. Each is topped off with feta, pomegranate arils (aka “seeds”), yogurt, and mint. It’s an original and delicious recipe that comes together with just 20 minutes of hands-on time. P.S. The lamb is a good base for other dishes. Since it’s not heavily spiced, it can lean in many directions. Serve it on toasted pitas with hummus and cucumber-tomato salad or turn the shredded meat into a ragù-inspired pasta sauce with tomatoes and chiles.

  • Season lamb with salt and pepper. Select sauté setting on a pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). Select high temperature setting, add 2 tablespoons oil, and preheat for 1 to 2 minutes. Add lamb and cook, turning once, until starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Press cancel.

  • Add garlic and stock. Lock lid and turn steam-release handle to sealing position. Cook on high pressure for 45 minutes.

  • When cooking has finished, carefully turn steam-release handle to venting position and quick-release pressure. Using a slotted spoon, transfer lamb to a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil, reserving ½ cup cooking liquid. Shred lamb into bite-size pieces.

  • Preheat broiler with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Toss lamb with ¼ cup reserved cooking liquid and remaining 1 tablespoon oil on baking sheet. Broil until starting to crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven; drizzle with remaining ¼ cup cooking liquid. Serve lamb in tortillas topped with feta, pomegranate arils, yogurt, and mint.

