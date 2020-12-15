Instant Pot Lamb Tacos With Feta

You’ll start by cooking cubed lamb shoulder until tender, which then forms the base for tacos. Each is topped off with feta, pomegranate arils (aka “seeds”), yogurt, and mint. It’s an original and delicious recipe that comes together with just 20 minutes of hands-on time. P.S. The lamb is a good base for other dishes. Since it’s not heavily spiced, it can lean in many directions. Serve it on toasted pitas with hummus and cucumber-tomato salad or turn the shredded meat into a ragù-inspired pasta sauce with tomatoes and chiles.