How to Make Easy No-Knead Bread Using Your Instant Pot

Missing the familiar and comforting smells of your local bakery? Bring the indulgent aromas of freshly baked bread into your kitchen with this easy recipe that (thankfully) won’t test your patience. Cut your bread baking prep time drastically using this genius Instant Pot hack for making easy no-knead homemade bread in just a few hours. A typical no-knead bread recipe can take upwards of 18 hours to proof, using your Instant Pot, you’ll only need about four and a half hours to get the job done.

By Maki Yazawa

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 1 1/2 cups warm water (105-110°F), yeast, and sugar in a bowl and stir. Allow the mixture to rest for 10 minutes covered. It should bubble once the yeast becomes active, if it does not, you should restart with new yeast.

  • Add olive oil, salt, and optional seasonings (like rosemary, cranberries, or asiago cheese) and stir. Slowly combine flour and mix until you reach a fairly cohesive, dry consistency.

  • Line the inside of your Instant Pot with parchment paper and grease with oil. Place the dough in your Instant Pot and proof on the “Yogurt” setting on normal for 4 hours. Seal with the valve set to venting.

  • Dust a flat working surface with flour and place your proofed dough on top. Shape the dough into a tight, round ball. Working the dough gently with your hands and tucking in the outer edges to form a loaf. Cover with a towel and let rest for 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 450°F. Place a dutch oven with the lid into the oven while it preheats for about 10 to 15 minutes. (Make sure your dutch oven is oven-safe up to 500°F.)

  • Carefully remove the dutch oven from the oven and gently place the dough ball inside. Using a sharp knife, score the dough about 1/2 inch deep. This will allow your dough to more easily expand while it cooks. 

  • Lightly sprinkle the top with flour and bake for 30 minutes with the lid on. After 30 minutes, remove the lid and bake for an additional 15 minutes until golden brown. If desired, brush with olive oil and finish with flaky sea salt.

