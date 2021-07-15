Honeydew Mojitos
Melon meets mojitos in this delicious minty cocktail.
Credit: Victor Protasio
Recipe Summary
A classic mojito gets a pretty, melony upgrade in this refreshing summer drink. You'll blend honeydew and then mix it with rum, mint, and lime juice. It needs less sugar than a classic mojito thanks to the sweet fruit. Just be sure to start with a ripe, juicy melon for maximum flavor. This recipe also makes for a dynamite mocktail; simply skip the rum and top the drinks with soda water.