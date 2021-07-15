Honeydew Mojitos 

Melon meets mojitos in this delicious minty cocktail.

By Julia Levy

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
A classic mojito gets a pretty, melony upgrade in this refreshing summer drink. You'll blend honeydew and then mix it with rum, mint, and lime juice. It needs less sugar than a classic mojito thanks to the sweet fruit. Just be sure to start with a ripe, juicy melon for maximum flavor. This recipe also makes for a dynamite mocktail; simply skip the rum and top the drinks with soda water.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process chopped honeydew in a blender until smooth, about 20 seconds.

  • Place rum and mint leaves in a large cocktail shaker. Muddle with the bottom of a wooden spoon or a muddler until mint starts to break down, about 1 minute. Add honeydew puree, ice, lime juice, and agave. Shake until chilled, about 15 seconds.

  • Fill 4 glasses with more ice; strain honeydew mixture evenly into glasses. Garnish with mint sprigs and melon wedges.

