Honeydew and Blackberry Ice Cream Sundaes

Sure, you could top vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce and a cherry, but why not try a reinvention of a summer sundae with this recipe? You'll start by stirring together a sesame-almond brittle that's infused with honey, and then nestle scoops of blackberry ice cream with honeydew melon. Topped with shards of the sweet brittle and a sprinkle of sea salt, the result is sophisticated and unexpectedly delicious. If you can't find blackberry ice cream, peach would work well with this combination, too.