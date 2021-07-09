Honeydew and Blackberry Ice Cream Sundaes

These gorgeous, fruit-forward ice cream sundaes are both impressive and delicious.

By Julia Levy

20 mins
35 mins
6
Sure, you could top vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce and a cherry, but why not try a reinvention of a summer sundae with this recipe? You'll start by stirring together a sesame-almond brittle that's infused with honey, and then nestle scoops of blackberry ice cream with honeydew melon. Topped with shards of the sweet brittle and a sprinkle of sea salt, the result is sophisticated and unexpectedly delicious. If you can't find blackberry ice cream, peach would work well with this combination, too.

  • Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper. Stir sugar, honey, 1 tablespoon water, and kosher salt in a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook over medium, stirring constantly, until sugar and honey are dissolved, about 30 seconds. Stir in sesame seeds and almonds; cook, stirring often, until mixture turns amber (or reaches 300°F on a candy thermometer), 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Remove from heat. Stir in butter and oil until butter is melted. Working very quickly, stir in baking soda (mixture will foam a bit). Immediately pour onto prepared baking sheet. Slightly tilt baking sheet from side to side to help spread mixture evenly. Let cool until completely hardened, 15 to 20 minutes. Break into pieces. (Brittle may be stored in an air-tight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.)

  • Meanwhile, cut melon in half; remove and discard seeds. Using a melon baller, scoop out 36 balls (or cut into cubes). Place 2 scoops of ice cream and 6 melon balls in each of 6 bowls. Sprinkle evenly with flaky sea salt and serve with brittle.

© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 07/10/2021