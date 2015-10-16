Drizzle a small stream of the warm cream into the cornstarch mixture while whisking constantly. Repeat until the two are fully combined. Add the liquid back to the saucepan and bring it to a very low boil over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes. (You should only see one big bubble every few seconds.) Cook for another minute. Remove the pot from the heat and pour the custard into four 4-ounce ramekins. Cover ramekins with plastic wrap and chill for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.