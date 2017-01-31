This stunner can be unmolded right at the dinner table. Stash the whipped cream in the fridge during dinner, and give it a quick stir before serving. The dessert has a dreamy light and airy texture with rich honey flavor. A bit of almond extract in the flan balances out the sweetness. Don’t be intimidated by the idea of a flan recipe: our version is very straightforward. All you need is patience and a watchful eye while you’re caramelizing the sugar. If you don’t feel like making the whole flan, the bourbon whipped cream is also delicious on an ice cream sundae—or in your after dinner coffee.