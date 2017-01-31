Honey-Almond Flan With Bourbon Whipped Cream

This stunner can be unmolded right at the dinner table. Stash the whipped cream in the fridge during dinner, and give it a quick stir before serving. The dessert has a dreamy light and airy texture with rich honey flavor. A bit of almond extract in the flan balances out the sweetness. Don’t be intimidated by the idea of a flan recipe: our version is very straightforward. All you need is patience and a watchful eye while you’re caramelizing the sugar. If you don’t feel like making the whole flan, the bourbon whipped cream is also delicious on an ice cream sundae—or in your after dinner coffee.

By Robby Melvin

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Yield:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook granulated sugar in a 3-quart saucepan over medium, shaking continuously, until sugar melts and turns a light golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Slowly stir in 3 tablespoons of the honey. (Mixture will clump a little as you add the honey, but keep stirring gently just until melted.) Remove from heat and immediately pour mixture into a 2½-quart ceramic soufflé dish or 8-inch cake pan. Place dish in a 13-by-9-inch baking dish.

  • Place 1 cup of the whole milk in a small bowl; sprinkle gelatin over top and let stand 2 minutes.

  • Process condensed milk, eggs, egg yolks, almond extract, salt, gelatin mixture, remaining 1 cup whole milk, and remaining 4 tablespoons honey in a blender until smooth. Pour mixture evenly over sugar mixture in soufflé dish. Add 1 inch of hot tap water to baking dish. Cover both dishes loosely with aluminum foil.

  • Bake until flan is slightly set, about 50 minutes (flan will jiggle when pan is shaken). Remove soufflé dish from water bath; place on a wire rack and let cool 30 minutes. Cover and chill 3 hours.

  • Beat heavy cream and bourbon with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until foamy, about 1 minute. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until soft peaks form, about 1 minute more.

  • Just before serving, run a knife around edges of flan to loosen and invert onto a serving plate. Serve flan topped with whipped cream and toasted almonds.

Chef's Notes

Tip: Unmold the flan right at the dinner table. Stash the whipped cream in the fridge during dinner and give it a quick stir before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; fat 20g; saturated fat 11.8g; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 61.6g; sugars 61.3g; cholesterol 172.7mg; iron 0.7mg; sodium 186.9mg; calcium 246.9mg.
