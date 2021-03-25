How to Make Healthy Homemade Potato Chips That Taste Better Than the Ones From a Bag
This delicious (vegan) snack only requires four ingredients.
Let's be honest: Few foods are quite as satisfying as potato chips. They just check all the boxes. Chips are salty, crunchy, and perfectly snackable, and I don't think I've ever met a chip I didn't instantly connect with (save for stale ones, which doesn't happen on my watch). This snack used to occupy permanent real estate on my grocery list—until I realized that they're really easy to make from scratch. Think about it: All you really need are potatoes, seasonings, and oil. Yumna Jawad, recipe developer and blogger behind Feel Good Foodie, paved the way for my healthy homemade potato chip dreams.
"Homemade potato chips are oven baked, so they are a healthier alternative and they are so simple to make," she says. "Also, rather than deep frying the potatoes in lots of oil, we are able to use less, meaning there's lots less saturated fat. You can also control the seasonings, and they don't contain preservatives and additives to make them shelf stable." Jawad's easy recipe calls for russet potatoes (the starchier, the better), spices like garlic and paprika ("You can easily mix up your flavors with different spices, though"), and olive oil. To really replicated the store-bought spuds, she emphasizes the importance of slicing the potatoes as thinly as possible, keeping the peel on, drying them super well before baking, and laying them in a single layer on the pan.
You can easily adapt these oven baked potato chips to suit your tastes: Try chili powder, onion powder, za’tar, rosemary, truffle oil, or any other favorite spices you have on hand.