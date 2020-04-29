It only takes three ingredients to make this refreshing, fuchsia-hued drink, which is likely to become your go to sip of the summer. The gorgeous color comes from dried hibiscus flowers, which brew into a delicious tea with just a hint of tartness, which comes from the tea’s high antioxidant properties. Fresh lemon juice adds zing, and a lemon peel-infused simple syrup rounds out the recipe’s flavors. If you’re sensitive to sugar, start with just half the syrup and adjust to taste, or top off with a splash of sparkling water as an alternative.