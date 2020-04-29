Hibiscus Lemon Iced Tea

It only takes three ingredients to make this refreshing, fuchsia-hued drink, which is likely to become your go to sip of the summer. The gorgeous color comes from dried hibiscus flowers, which brew into a delicious tea with just a hint of tartness, which comes from the tea’s high antioxidant properties. Fresh lemon juice adds zing, and a lemon peel-infused simple syrup rounds out the recipe’s flavors. If you’re sensitive to sugar, start with just half the syrup and adjust to taste, or top off with a splash of sparkling water as an alternative.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Greg DuPree

10 mins
2 hrs 30 mins
Serves 6
  • Bring 3 cups water to a boil in a small saucepan over medium-high. Add tea bags; let steep for 30 minutes. Gently squeeze tea bags to release any excess liquid and discard. Pour tea into a pitcher.

  • While tea steeps, peel lemon zest into strips. Squeeze lemons to yield ¼ cup juice; set aside.

  • Make lemon syrup: Bring sugar and ½ cup water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring often, until sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; add lemon strips. Let cool for 30 minutes. Remove and discard lemon strips.

  • Stir lemon syrup, lemon juice, and 4 cups water into tea. Refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours. Serve over ice. Store, covered, in refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Turn the tea into a spritz by topping it off with sparkling wine. 

