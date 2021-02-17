Herby Chicken Salad Tartines

Rating: Unrated

Got 20 minutes and a rotisserie chicken? Then you’ve got dinner.

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Everyone needs a great recipe for a classic chicken salad, and this one should be yours. A tangy mayonnaise dressing binds the shredded rotisserie chicken together with a lineup of flavor all-stars: There's Dijon for sharp heat, apple cider vinegar for punch, celery seeds for savory depth, almonds for crunch, and fresh tarragon and chives for herbal balance. There's also a drizzle of honey mixed in, but if you're not into the savory-sweet thing, feel free to skip it. While rotisserie chicken is called for here, leftover roasted chicken or even poached chicken thighs would work, too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, honey, salt, and celery seeds in a large bowl. Add chicken, almonds, tarragon, and chives. Stir to combine.

    Advertisement

  • Divide chicken salad evenly among toast slices. Top with radishes and more chives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
614 calories; fat 34g; cholesterol 84mg; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 36g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 5g.
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 02/18/2021