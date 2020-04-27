I have a serious sweet tooth. You know that scene in Home Alone when Kevin McCallister is eating the world’s biggest ice cream sundae? Well, that has been a life-long dream of mine since I first saw the movie 30 years ago. But as much as I love desserts and candy, they don't love me back—as soon as I overdose on sugar, I feel sluggish and my skin seems to break out overnight. I still need a sweet treat every night after dinner, though, which is where this dessert comes into play: a decadent alternative to the endless amount of banana bread I've been baking. Say hello to chocolate covered banana bites with almond butter. The combination of chocolate, banana, and almond butter is pretty hard to top. If you’re like me and crave a little salty and a little sweet, you’re going to want to make these immediately. And that’s the other perk—they’re beyond easy to make.