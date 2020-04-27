Banana Bread Burnout? Make These Healthy 3-Ingredient Banana Treats Instead

I have a serious sweet tooth. You know that scene in Home Alone when Kevin McCallister is eating the world’s biggest ice cream sundae? Well, that has been a life-long dream of mine since I first saw the movie 30 years ago. But as much as I love desserts and candy, they don't love me back—as soon as I overdose on sugar, I feel sluggish and my skin seems to break out overnight. I still need a sweet treat every night after dinner, though, which is where this dessert comes into play: a decadent alternative to the endless amount of banana bread I've been baking. Say hello to chocolate covered banana bites with almond butter. The combination of chocolate, banana, and almond butter is pretty hard to top. If you’re like me and crave a little salty and a little sweet, you’re going to want to make these immediately. And that’s the other perk—they’re beyond easy to make.

By Ariel Klein

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice bananas into “coins” and lay them out on a parchment paper lined dish or tray. Spread some almond butter onto one of the banana coins and use another piece of banana to create a sandwich. Continue until all of your banana slices are used up. Pop the bananas in the freezer for an hour or so. 

  • Melt chocolate in a heat-safe glass bowl. (I melt mine in the microwave in 15 second increments.) Take the bananas out of the freezer and use a fork to gently dip each into the chocolate, so it covers at least half of the banana sandwich.

  • Once all of the bananas are covered in chocolate and are back on the tray, sprinkle a little flaky sea salt on top of each one. Pop them back in the freezer until hardened, about 30 minutes.

  • Enjoy immediately or store them in the freezer to savor at a later date. Your chocolate banana bites will stay fresh for up to a week (if they last that long).

Chef's Notes

I love almond butter, but feel free to use whatever nut butter you like best. Peanut butter, cashew butter, and Nutella are delicious.

