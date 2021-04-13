Hazelnut Swirl Blondies

Classic blondie batter forms the base of this crowd-pleasing treat. Think: generous dark brown sugar for maximum caramel flavor and just enough flour so the dough holds together yet remains chewy. What makes this recipe particularly outstanding are the dollops of chocolate-hazelnut spread (like Nutella) that you'll swirl into the batter before baking. Chopped hazelnuts also stud each bite, adding texture and balancing out the sugary notes with nutty undertones.