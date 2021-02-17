Hanger Steak With Warm Kale and Crispy Cheese Salad
This quick and healthy steak dinner is a guaranteed crowd pleaser.
Gallery
Credit: Victor Protasio
Recipe Summary
This recipe is proof that a short ingredient list doesn't mean short on deliciousness. In fact, three umami-rich ingredients—anchovies, tomato, and aged cheese—infuse each bite in this simple yet hearty meal. And while kale can get a bad rap for being bland health food, that's far from the case in this tomato-braised rendition, where it retains enough bite to hold up to the peppery steak and packs a wallop of flavor. P.S. Keep the crispy cheese topping method in your back pocket for garnishing salads, grain bowls, and even pasta.
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
376 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 52mg; sodium 979mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 33g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 7g.