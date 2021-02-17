Hanger Steak With Warm Kale and Crispy Cheese Salad

Rating: Unrated

This quick and healthy steak dinner is a guaranteed crowd pleaser.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Victor Protasio

Servings:
4
This recipe is proof that a short ingredient list doesn't mean short on deliciousness. In fact, three umami-rich ingredients—anchovies, tomato, and aged cheese—infuse each bite in this simple yet hearty meal. And while kale can get a bad rap for being bland health food, that's far from the case in this tomato-braised rendition, where it retains enough bite to hold up to the peppery steak and packs a wallop of flavor. P.S. Keep the crispy cheese topping method in your back pocket for garnishing salads, grain bowls, and even pasta.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss cheese and ½ teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Pile mixture into 10 mounds on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake until cheese crisps are thin, browned, and lacy, 9 to 11 minutes. (Cheese will continue to crisp as it cools.)

  • Heat a large skillet (not non-stick) over medium-high. Season steak with 1 teaspoon salt and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. Add 2 tablespoons oil to skillet. Sear steak, flipping once, until desired degree of doneness, 4 to 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board.

  • Wipe skillet clean and heat over medium. Add garlic, anchovies, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil; cook, stirring constantly, until garlic is softened, about 1 minute. Add kale, 1 cup tomatoes, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until kale is wilted, 6 to 8 minutes. Add remaining tomatoes halfway through cook time.

  • Crumble cheese crisps into large pieces; stir half into kale mixture. Slice steak and serve with kale and remaining crisps.

376 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 52mg; sodium 979mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 33g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 7g.
