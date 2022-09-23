Ham and Potato Pizza

Molly Yeh's recipe is an ode to Midwestern meat and potatoes…in pizza form. Ranch dressing included.

By
Jenna Helwig
Jenna is the food director at Real Simple and the author of Bare Minimum Dinners, a cookbook featuring more than 100 low-lift, high-reward recipes. Previously, Jenna was the food director at Health and Parents. She is also the founder and operator of Rosaberry, a boutique personal chef services company, and the author of four other cookbooks, including the bestselling Baby-Led Feeding.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022
Ham and Potato Pizza
Photo: Heami Lee
Hands On Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
4

This hearty white pizza from Food Network star Molly Yeh's new cookbook Home Is Where the Eggs Are is loaded with garlic and shallot flavor and studded with thick-cut ham, baby spinach, and handfuls of fresh mozzarella. But, the best part might just be the thinly sliced potatoes on top that turn melt-in-your-mouth tender as this cheesy pizza bakes. Drizzle the pie with ranch and you've got a homemade pizza you'll keep on heavy rotation. Make sure to have some crushed red pepper, grated Parm, and freshly chopped parsley on hand for your crew to sprinkle on top as the pizza comes out of the oven.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for brushing

  • 2 pounds refrigerated pizza dough, at room temperature

  • 2 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced

  • 1 medium shallot, thinly sliced

  • 12 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, roughly torn

  • 6 ounces thick-cut ham, chopped

  • 2 handfuls baby spinach

  • 12 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes (about 4 potatoes), cut into 1/8-in. slices

  • Kosher salt

  • Freshly ground black pepper

  • Ranch dressing, crushed red pepper, freshly grated Parmesan, and chopped flat-leaf parsley, for topping

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Coat a rimmed half-sheet pan with 2 tablespoons oil. Add dough and press it all the way to edges of pan. (If the dough starts to fight you as you press it, leave it to sit for 10 to 15 minutes so the gluten can relax, then go at it again.) Brush top with a thin, even layer of oil. Scatter on garlic, shallot, mozzarella, ham, and spinach. (Scatter the cheese all the way to the edges so you get some crispy bits!)

  2. Toss potatoes with remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl. Arrange in an even layer on pizza, doing your best to avoid overlapping them. Sprinkle with a good pinch of salt and lots of pepper.

  3. Bake until crust is golden and cheese is brown in parts, 25 to 30 minutes. (If you'd like a little more color on the potatoes, stick the pizza under the broiler for a few minutes, watching carefully so it doesn't burn.)

  4. Top with a drizzle of dressing, crushed red pepper, loads of Parm, and parsley, then cut into big squares.

