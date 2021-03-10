Ham and Leek Quiche

Rating: Unrated

Ham and cheese get the quiche treatment in this easy recipe.

By Jasmine Smith

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Salty ham nestles up alongside nutty Gruyère, melted leeks, and buttery Swiss chard in this simple quiche recipe. The filling has a twist, though: buttermilk stands in for regular milk, adding a slight tang to each bite that plays off the salty ham and cheese. Serve with a side salad or roasted asparagus spears. P.S. Though a store-bought crust works absolutely fine, you can substitute a DIY version using Real Simple's Basic Flaky Piecrust recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Place pie crust on a baking sheet. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium. Add chard and leek; cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Let cool for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk eggs, buttermilk, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add cooled leek mixture, cheese, and ham; fold until combined. Pour into piecrust.

  • Bake until center of quiche is just set, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven. Let cool for 10 to 15 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 168mg; sodium 667mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 16g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 11g.
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 03/11/2021