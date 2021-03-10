Ham and Leek Quiche

Salty ham nestles up alongside nutty Gruyère, melted leeks, and buttery Swiss chard in this simple quiche recipe. The filling has a twist, though: buttermilk stands in for regular milk, adding a slight tang to each bite that plays off the salty ham and cheese. Serve with a side salad or roasted asparagus spears. P.S. Though a store-bought crust works absolutely fine, you can substitute a DIY version using Real Simple's Basic Flaky Piecrust recipe.