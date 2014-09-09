Halloween is the perfect excuse to get into the kitchen and whip up a variety of fun and festive treats—and there’s no secret trick to concocting these tasty recipes. Whether you’re in search of the perfect pumpkin smoothie for breakfast (our creamy concoction is made with pumpkin puree, milk, a dash of nutmeg, and a drizzle of honey), a festive cupcake to serve up at the school’s costume parade, or a healthy granola bar to keep those sugar cravings at bay, we’ve rounded up a host of tricked-out Halloween treats sure to satisfy everyone’s taste buds. These recipes are also great if you plan on hosting a Halloween party, or need to bring a treat to a potluck. Just be prepared for screams of delight! No one will be able to resist Rice Krispie treats topped with peanut butter, chocolate, and chopped up Reese’s Cups, or a decadent loaf of pumpkin bread filled with swirls of melted chocolate. Many of the desserts can also be made ahead of time, so you don’t have to stress on Halloween morning. The pumpkin cupcakes, for example, can be baked and stored at room temperature, covered, up to 2 days in advance. Then frost them up to 12 hours before serving. And the granola bars will keep in the refrigerator just fine. Even ice cream sandwiches can be at home in October, with the right ingredients. We enjoy chocolate chip ice cream sandwiched between soft and chewy molasses cookies, which taste like fall in dessert-form.