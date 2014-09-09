12 Halloween Treats So Delicious It’s Scary
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Marshmallow Treats
For a fun upgrade to this old-time classic, prepare marshmallow treats the traditional way and add a hefty spoonful of peanut butter. Then spread the surface with a mixture of melted semisweet chocolate and more creamy peanut butter, before sprinkling the decadent treat with chopped miniature peanut butter cups. They only take 15 minutes to whip up, so you might as well make more than one batch. We guarantee they’re going to be the most popular treat at any Halloween party. If you want to switch it up, try topping the bars with mini Twix, Snickers, or other chocolate candies.
Get the recipe: Peanut Butter and Chocolate Marshmallow Treats
Mummy Cupcakes
These wrapped-up treats are more cute than creepy, making them the perfect choice for a kids’ Halloween party. After all, who wants to dig in to something too creepy? To recreate the fun look, frost store-bought vanilla cupcakes with a thick layer of white frosting. Then, place yellow Jujubes (or other gummy candy) on the surface to make “eyes.” Finally, layer strips of sour candy tape across the cupcake to create a wrapped “mummy” effect. The cupcakes can be wrapped with any color of candy tape, so feel free to make these with your kids’ favorite flavor.
Get the recipe: Mummy Cupcake
Pumpkin Bread With Chocolate Swirl
Thanks to pumpkin puree and seasonal spices like cinnamon, this easy, no-knead bread is a great choice if you’re looking for a quintessentially fall dessert. It also makes a great hostess gift—simply wrap it up and tie with a bow. For a decadent surprise, fill the baking pan with half of the pumpkin batter, top with the melted chocolate mixture, and then pour in the remaining batter. The result? Chocolate swirled into each and every bite. Save leftovers and eat them for breakfast. We like popping them in the toaster to quickly re-warm, then spreading with softened butter.
Get the recipe: Pumpkin Bread With Chocolate Swirl
Halloween Punch
This festive punch is so refreshing and delicious, you’ll want to make it all year long. A mixture of freshly-squeezed orange juice, lemon juice, and blood orange soda gives the fruity drink its bold color, while the simple syrup (a mixture of sugar and water) adds a hint of sweetness. If time permits, peel an extra orange and place slices in an ice cube tray before topping with water and freezing to create impressive ice cubes. Then, serve the punch in individual glasses with the cubes, or pour it into a punch bowl and let guests serve themselves.
Get the recipe: Halloween Punch
Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tart
This breakfast favorite is easier (and healthier!) than you might imagine. To make the Halloween-themed treat at home, simply spread a mixture of pumpkin puree, sugar, cinnamon, and salt between two layers of store-bought puff pastry. Then, crimp the edges with a fork to seal (this ensures none of the delicious mixture seeps out in the oven), and bake the pastries until golden brown and flaky. Top with a liberal drizzling of maple syrup glaze, which is a tasty combination of cream cheese, whole milk, and pure maple syrup. Trust us when we say the kids will go crazy.
Get the recipe: Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tart
Frozen Banana Ghosts
Oftentimes, the best party treats are the simplest ones. To make this spooky frozen ghost, insert a popsicle stick into the end of a banana and freeze for approximately 1 hour, or until firm. Meanwhile, melt white chocolate and oil to create a velvety mixture to coat the bananas with. White chocolate can burn easily, so be sure to give it a stir every 30 seconds or so. Then, dunk the bananas in the white chocolate and add two mini chocolate chips to create “eyes.” They’ll be the talk of the party, and no one has to know how easy they are to make.
Get the recipe: Frozen Banana Ghosts
White Chocolate Ganache Eyeballs
Dare you eat blood-shot eyeballs? Believe it or not, these creepy confections only look scary—they’re made with a perfectly delicious combo of white chocolate, heavy cream, and chocolate chips. A careful drizzling of red food coloring transforms them into crazed monster eyes, but if you don’t have the most steady hands, don’t be deterred. No monster has perfectly bloodshot eyes, anyways! The best part? You’re only five ingredients away from having these treats in your kitchen. Just be sure to give yourself enough time to let the chocolate mixture firm up in the refrigerator, which will allow you to roll it into eyeball shapes.
Get the recipe: White Chocolate Ganache Eyeballs
Granola Bars with Apricots, Oats and Almonds
Just looking at these bars has our stomach’s growling. At a time of year when sugar consumption is at an all-time high, this healthier recipe is a welcome treat that can be served morning, noon, or night. Simply combine roasted oats, almonds, and pepitas with chopped apricots and salt, stir in a mixture of almond butter and maple syrup, then smooth out and chill for up to three days. Don’t skip the step of toasting the oats, almonds, and pepitas. It takes off the raw edge and adds an extra layer of nutty flavor. However, feel free to replace the almond butter with peanut butter, or sunflower butter.
Get the recipe: Granola Bars with Apricots, Oats, and Almonds
Pumpkin Cupcakes With Maple Buttercream Frosting
Top moist pumpkin-spice cupcakes with a smooth and creamy frosting spiked with maple syrup for an extra boost of seasonal flavor. If you prefer an even bolder taste, use Grade B maple syrup, which has a stronger and more intense flavor than Grade A. The cupcakes themselves get their quintessential pumpkin spice flavor from a homemade blend of cinnamon, ginger, and allspice. A full can of pumpkin puree is also added to the mix, which keeps the cupcakes moist and bursting with pumpkin flavor. Because you can make the frosting while the cupcakes are in the oven, the entire project takes less than one hour.
Get the recipe: Pumpkin Cupcakes With Maple Buttercream Frosting
Molasses-Ginger Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches
Celebrate the season with a no-fuss frozen dessert. If you're in a rush, you can save on prep time by purchasing a rich chocolate ice cream and sugar-coated ginger or molasses cookies. Then, craft the slightly spicy treat by sandwiching a serving of ice cream between two cookies. If you're excited about making a from-scratch cookie, we've got a great recipe for that, too. The turbinado sugar is what gives the cookies their signature crunchy sugar coating. To achieve the look, roll the dough balls in the sugar before baking. Then, pull the cookies before they look done. They'll firm up as they cool.
Get the recipe: Molasses-Ginger Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches
Spiced pumpkin smoothie
Shake up your breakfast or midday snack with this delicious pumpkin-spiced drink. It only takes 5 minutes: Combine all the ingredients—ice, milk, pumpkin puree, honey, and nutmeg—in a blender and spin until creamy and frothy. If pure pumpkin puree isn’t available, use pumpkin pie filling (which is already sweetened and spiced) and omit the honey and nutmeg. The result? A gorgeous orange smoothie bursting with fall flavor, but not too sweet that you have to save it for dessert. We bet the whole family will fall in love with the festive drink.
Get the recipe: Spiced Pumpkin Smoothie
Pumpkin Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting
These festive cupcakes are only semi-homemade (you'll start with a box of yellow cake mix), which means you can whip up a batch in a fraction of the time. The genius hack? We add pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice instead of water to the cake mix to turn these into pumpkin-flavored cupcakes. To shave off even more minutes, bake the cupcakes up to two days in advance and store them at room temperature. Frost each one and top with a candy corn up to 12 hours before serving.
Get the recipe: Pumpkin Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting