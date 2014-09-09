This irresistible, sweet and spicy nut mixture takes just 15 minutes to prepare. Simply combine maple syrup, sugar, and butter over the stovetop and then add the pepitas, pecans, walnuts, cayenne, and salt. Pour the sticky mixture on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake. Break into clumps and watch as it quickly disappears.

Get the recipe: Spiced Nuts and Pepitas.