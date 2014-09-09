6 Halloween Appetizers That Are As Delicious As What’s in the Candy Bag
Skull Cucumber Pickles
Use a paring knife to carefully carve cucumbers into skull-shaped bites. Then, create a pickling mixture with vinegar, chiles, sugar, salt and warm water. Add the skulls and a medley of other tasty vegetables. To save time on party prep, you can make this spooky appetizer up to one month in advance.
Spiced Nuts and Pepitas
This irresistible, sweet and spicy nut mixture takes just 15 minutes to prepare. Simply combine maple syrup, sugar, and butter over the stovetop and then add the pepitas, pecans, walnuts, cayenne, and salt. Pour the sticky mixture on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake. Break into clumps and watch as it quickly disappears.
Get the recipe: Spiced Nuts and Pepitas.
Spicy Deviled Eggs
This party classic is prepared the same way, but the addition of pimento, cheddar cheese, and cayenne pepper gives the snack a devilish hint of spice for the holiday. To ensure the treat looks polished and party-worthy, use a piping bag to pipe the yolk mixture into the egg white halves.
Crispy Pita Cats
Forget the store-bought variety, crispy pita chips are a cinch to prepare at home. Use a cat-shaped cookie cutter to cut pita bread, top with a zesty mixture of parmesan and spices, and bake until golden brown and crispy. Serve at your Halloween party or put a handful into the kids’ lunches for a seasonal surprise.
Get the recipe: Crispy Pita Cats.
Green Olive Pizza Balls
This finger food looks fancy, but only requires 15 minutes of hands-on prep time. To make your own, top pieces of store-bought pizza dough with parmesan and green olives, wrap, and then press tightly to seal shut. Brush each bite with egg wash to achieve that golden fresh-from-the-pizza-parlor crust.
Pumpkin Grilled Cheese
Sandwich grated Gruyere cheese and pumpkin puree between two pieces of pumpernickel bread (stick with white bread for picky eaters) and toast in a butter-filled skillet to create a gooey grilled cheese both kids and adults will crave. For an extra-festive touch, use a pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter to cut sandwiches into shapes.
Get the recipe: Pumpkin Grilled Cheese.