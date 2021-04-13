LIVE

Grilled Turkey-Zucchini Burgers

Zucchini is the magic ingredient in these extra juicy turkey burgers.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
A delicious burger doesn't have to be unhealthy. Case in point: these zucchini-packed turkey burgers, which bring welcome moisture to the traditionally dry meat and add volume so the patties are extra hearty. Eggs help bind the patties together, while garlic powder and cumin bring extra flavor. A combo schmear of honey mustard and mayo adds irresistible creaminess, while the classic duo of tomato and lettuce layer on crisp freshness. Add pickles to the mix and this is an A+ weeknight burger. When it comes to burger buns, one can never go wrong with brioche buns. Keep it simple and serve with sweet potato chips, or other root vegetable chips, for a crispy and satisfying side.

  • Place zucchini on a clean kitchen towel and wring out excess liquid. Stir squeezed zucchini, turkey, egg, garlic powder, cumin, and salt in a large bowl. Divide mixture evenly into 4 portions; form each into a ¾-inch-thick patty.

  • Heat an oiled grill to medium or a greased grill pan over medium-high. Add patties and cook, flipping once, until a thermometer inserted in center of patties registers 165°F, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Serve on buns with desired toppings and chips.

Per Serving:
348 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 135mg; sodium 548mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 25g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 5g.
