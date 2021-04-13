Grilled Turkey-Zucchini Burgers

A delicious burger doesn't have to be unhealthy. Case in point: these zucchini-packed turkey burgers, which bring welcome moisture to the traditionally dry meat and add volume so the patties are extra hearty. Eggs help bind the patties together, while garlic powder and cumin bring extra flavor. A combo schmear of honey mustard and mayo adds irresistible creaminess, while the classic duo of tomato and lettuce layer on crisp freshness. Add pickles to the mix and this is an A+ weeknight burger. When it comes to burger buns, one can never go wrong with brioche buns. Keep it simple and serve with sweet potato chips, or other root vegetable chips, for a crispy and satisfying side.