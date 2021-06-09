Grilled Sriracha Pork Chops With Sesame Smashed Cucumbers

Elegant, easy, and only eight ingredients, these marinated pork chops might just be the ideal dinner. 

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

45 mins
45 mins
4
It's hard to go wrong with a bone-in pork chop, but this spicy sesame-soy version takes the meat up a notch. The marinade not only delivers big flavor, it also tenderizes the meat so every bite is juicy and infused with savory umami. The honey in the marinade is the key to getting a caramelized crust on the chop, which pairs perfectly with the vinegary cucumbers. Pro tip: Smashing the cucumbers lightly with the side of a chef's knife allows them to break into craggy chunks, which corral extra sauce in their textured nooks. 

  • Whisk sriracha, 3 tablespoons each soy sauce and sesame oil, 2 tablespoons vinegar, and 1½ tablespoons honey in a small bowl. Pour half of sriracha mixture into a storage container; add pork and turn to coat. Let marinate in refrigerator for 15 minutes. Reserve remaining sriracha mixture for grilling.

  • Meanwhile, place cucumber halves, cut side down, on a cutting board. Using your hands or the flat side of a large chef's knife, press down to lightly smash. Cut into 1½-inch pieces. Whisk remaining 1 tablespoon each soy sauce and sesame oil, 3 tablespoons vinegar, and ½ tablespoon honey in a large bowl; add cucumbers and toss to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

  • Preheat a gas grill to high (450°F to 500°F) and lightly oil grates. Remove pork from marinade; discard marinade. Grill pork, uncovered, turning occasionally, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 145°F, 12 to 15 minutes. During final 5 minutes of grilling, baste pork with reserved sriracha mixture.

  • Drain and discard liquid from cucumber mixture; return cucumbers to bowl. Add sesame seeds and toss to combine. Serve with grilled pork.

618 calories; fat 31g; cholesterol 167mg; sodium 961mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 63g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 7g.
