Grilled Sriracha Pork Chops With Sesame Smashed Cucumbers

It's hard to go wrong with a bone-in pork chop, but this spicy sesame-soy version takes the meat up a notch. The marinade not only delivers big flavor, it also tenderizes the meat so every bite is juicy and infused with savory umami. The honey in the marinade is the key to getting a caramelized crust on the chop, which pairs perfectly with the vinegary cucumbers. Pro tip: Smashing the cucumbers lightly with the side of a chef's knife allows them to break into craggy chunks, which corral extra sauce in their textured nooks.