Grilled Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat a gas grill to high. (If cooking over charcoal, allow the coals to burn until they are covered with gray ash.) Grill the tomatoes and onion, turning frequently, for 10 to 15 minutes or until the vegetables are lightly charred but still firm inside.

Step 2 Grill the chili(es) until blackened on the outside. (If necessary, cover the grill periodically for 1 minute to increase the heat and help the vegetables char.)