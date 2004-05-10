Grilled Salsa

Hands-On Time
30 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 12
By Jane Kirby
August 2019

Charring the tomatoes and chiles gives your homemade salsa a sweet, smoky, complex flavor your guests will love.

Ingredients

  • 6 plum tomatoes (1 pound), cut in half lengthwise
  • 1 small red onion, cut in half crosswise
  • 1 fresh poblano or 2 jalapeno chilies
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • juice of half a lime (about 2 teaspoons)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calcium 6mg
  • Calories 12
  • Calories from fat 0%
  • Carbohydrate 3g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Fat 0g
  • Fiber 1g
  • Iron 0mg
  • Protein 1mg
  • Sat fat 0g
  • Sodium 98mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat a gas grill to high. (If cooking over charcoal, allow the coals to burn until they are covered with gray ash.) Grill the tomatoes and onion, turning frequently, for 10 to 15 minutes or until the vegetables are lightly charred but still firm inside. 

Step 2

Grill the chili(es) until blackened on the outside. (If necessary, cover the grill periodically for 1 minute to increase the heat and help the vegetables char.)

Step 3

Coarsely chop the tomatoes and onion. Peel the skin from the chili(es), seed the chili(es), and chop. Combine the vegetables in a bowl with the cilantro, lime juice, and salt. Serve at room temperature, or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Chef's Notes

Rainy-Day Method: Heat the broiler and cook the tomatoes, onion, and chili(es) about 4 inches from the heat, turning frequently, until lightly charred but still firm on the inside. Proceed as above.

