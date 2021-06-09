Grilled Lamb Flatbread

These flavorful flatbreads are perfect for easy summer dinners.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Pizza dough dresses up as elegant flatbread in this simple dinner recipe. You'll stretch the dough into an oblong shape and then brush it with olive oil before grilling. This ensures it gets a properly burnished golden crust that crackles when you bite into it. Melted mozzarella ties together the spiced ground lamb filling, slices of red onion, and pops of salty feta cheese. Finally, a shower of fragrant cilantro balances the rich ingredients. These are great to build a dinner party around: Serve with an herbed tomato salad, wedges of melon, and roasted red peppers.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Let dough come to room temperature for 20 minutes. Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F) and lightly oil grates.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add lamb; cook, breaking up meat, until browned, about 3 minutes. Add cumin, cloves, and ¼ teaspoon salt; cook for 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a bowl with a slotted spoon.

  • Lightly dust a large baking sheet with flour. Stretch dough into a large oval on baking sheet. Brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Place dough, oiled side down, on grill grates. Grill, uncovered, until dough starts to puff and grill marks appear on bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Brush top of dough with 1 tablespoon oil; flip. Working quickly, top dough evenly with lamb, onion, and mozzarella. Close grill and reduce heat to medium. Grill until cheese is melted, about 3 minutes. Remove from grill.

  • Top with feta, cilantro, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
709 calories; fat 38g; cholesterol 81mg; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 31g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 14g.
