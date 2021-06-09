Grilled Lamb Flatbread
These flavorful flatbreads are perfect for easy summer dinners.
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Pizza dough dresses up as elegant flatbread in this simple dinner recipe. You'll stretch the dough into an oblong shape and then brush it with olive oil before grilling. This ensures it gets a properly burnished golden crust that crackles when you bite into it. Melted mozzarella ties together the spiced ground lamb filling, slices of red onion, and pops of salty feta cheese. Finally, a shower of fragrant cilantro balances the rich ingredients. These are great to build a dinner party around: Serve with an herbed tomato salad, wedges of melon, and roasted red peppers.
709 calories; fat 38g; cholesterol 81mg; carbohydrates 57g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 31g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 14g.