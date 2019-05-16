There are a few reasons why this delicious grilled halloumi cheese salad is going to become your summer dinner fave. First, it's easy to throw together after work and still manages to be super filling. Second, it hits all the right flavor notes, from briny olives to spicy garlic and cool, crunchy cucumbers. But, the most important reason to make this salad is to eat grilled halloumi, a firm cheese that can stand the heat of a grill or grill pan. The taste is salty like feta, but you can cut into the planks of crispy, melty cheese with a knife and fork like you would tofu or a portobello mushroom. The result is a decidedly decadent salad that packs in a ton of good-for-you ingredients, too.