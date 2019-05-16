Grilled Halloumi Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

There are a few reasons why this delicious grilled halloumi cheese salad is going to become your summer dinner fave. First, it's easy to throw together after work and still manages to be super filling. Second, it hits all the right flavor notes, from briny olives to spicy garlic and cool, crunchy cucumbers. But, the most important reason to make this salad is to eat grilled halloumi, a firm cheese that can stand the heat of a grill or grill pan. The taste is salty like feta, but you can cut into the planks of crispy, melty cheese with a knife and fork like you would tofu or a portobello mushroom. The result is a decidedly decadent salad that packs in a ton of good-for-you ingredients, too.

By Mary Claire Britton

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, lemon juice, za’atar, salt, pepper, and garlic in a large bowl. Whisk in 4 tablespoons oil.

  • Heat a cast-iron skillet over high. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil and swirl to coat. Working in batches, add cheese in a single layer and cook, flipping once, until browned, about 30 seconds per side.

  • Add romaine, chickpeas, cucumber, onion, and olives to dressing and toss to combine. Divide among plates and top with cheese.

