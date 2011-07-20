Fresh, nutritious, tasty—and no hot oven required. For a quick entrée salad absolutely bursting with flavor, turn to this simple recipe combining grilled chicken and charred corn. Whip up the lemon vinaigrette, which contains garlic and fresh rosemary for an earthy kick, as the grill gets hot. Then, back inside, you’ll slice the kernels off the cob and cut up the chicken, before tossing it all with baby spinach, avocado and salty Parmesan. Bonus: The main ingredients here also pass muster, a la carte, with picky eaters, who can tuck into some chicken, corn, avocado and cheese sans greens.