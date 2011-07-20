Grilled Chicken and Corn Salad With Avocado

Fresh, nutritious, tasty—and no hot oven required. For a quick entrée salad absolutely bursting with flavor, turn to this simple recipe combining grilled chicken and charred corn. Whip up the lemon vinaigrette, which contains garlic and fresh rosemary for an earthy kick, as the grill gets hot. Then, back inside, you’ll slice the kernels off the cob and cut up the chicken, before tossing it all with baby spinach, avocado and salty Parmesan. Bonus: The main ingredients here also pass muster, a la carte, with picky eaters, who can tuck into some chicken, corn, avocado and cheese sans greens.

By Dawn Perry

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat grill to medium-high. Once it is hot, clean the grill grate with a wire brush. Just before grilling, oil the grill grate.

  • Whisk together the lemon juice, rosemary, garlic, 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Transfer half the dressing to a small bowl; set aside. Add the chicken to the remaining dressing and turn to coat.

  • Rub the corn with the remaining tablespoon of oil and season with ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

  • Grill the corn and chicken, covered, turning occasionally, until the corn is tender and lightly charred, 4 to 6 minutes, and an instant-read thermometer inserted in each pieces of chicken registers 165º F, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Cut the kernels off the cobs and slice the chicken.

  • Toss the spinach, chicken, corn, and avocado with the reserved dressing and sprinkle with the Parmesan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; fat 27g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 725mg; protein 27g; carbohydrates 23g; sugars 3g; fiber 7g; iron 3mg; calcium 254mg.
