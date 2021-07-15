Grilled Cantaloupe and Prosciutto Skewers

Cantaloupe and prosciutto is a classic salty-sweet combination that highlights the best summer melon. Here, you'll turn it into easy skewers, and pair it with salty halloumi cheese and ciabatta bread. Halloumi is an ideal grilling cheese since it retains its shape even over high heat. A few mint leaves draw together the flavors nicely. If you have basil on hand, several leaves added to the plate would be welcome, too. Serve with a dry rosé or sparkling white wine. Tip: Be sure to brush the ciabatta well with the oil to avoid burning.