Grilled Cantaloupe and Prosciutto Skewers

This fun take on the classic appetizer is perfect for summer dinner parties.

By Julia Levy

Credit: Victor Protasio

25 mins
25 mins
Serves 6 as a meal or 12 as an appetizer
Cantaloupe and prosciutto is a classic salty-sweet combination that highlights the best summer melon. Here, you'll turn it into easy skewers, and pair it with salty halloumi cheese and ciabatta bread. Halloumi is an ideal grilling cheese since it retains its shape even over high heat. A few mint leaves draw together the flavors nicely. If you have basil on hand, several leaves added to the plate would be welcome, too. Serve with a dry rosé or sparkling white wine. Tip: Be sure to brush the ciabatta well with the oil to avoid burning.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F) and lightly oil grates. Wrap 12 cantaloupe cubes each with 1 mint leaf, then with 1 prosciutto piece. Thread 1 wrapped cantaloupe cube, 1 unwrapped cantaloupe cube, 1 Halloumi cube, and 1 bread cube onto each of 24 (8 inch) presoaked skewers (add more pieces to larger skewers). Brush with oil.

  • Place skewers on grill grates. Grill, uncovered, flipping once, until grill marks appear on both sides, about 1 minute per side. Transfer skewers to a platter. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with torn mint.

