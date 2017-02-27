Green Chile Steak Nachos

Seared skirt steak takes these nachos into the realm of gourmet finger food.

By Paige Grandjean

Nachos are a crowd-pleaser, but they have to be done right. They're a structural undertaking. You need to have chips that are sturdy enough to stand up to the weight of toppings. That means creating a foundation layer of cheese before adding other toppings, so it forms a protective barrier that prevents the chips from getting soggy. And you need a cheese mixture that's flavorful but also gooey and gives you cheese pulls (that's why this recipe uses both cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack). Seared skirt steak takes these nachos into the realm of gourmet finger food. Skip the pre-shredded cheese; it's tossed in a mixture to help keep the strands separated but doesn't melt as well and the stuff you grate yourself.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Pulse chiles, lime juice, garlic, cumin, and 1 cup of the cilantro in a food processor until mostly smooth.

  • Season steak with salt. Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high. Cook steak, turning once, until deeply browned, 1½ to 2 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes; roughly chop.

  • Layer chips, chile mixture, cheeses, and onion on a rimmed baking sheet (line with foil for easy cleanup). Bake until cheese is melted, 7 to 8 minutes. Top with steak, lime wedges, remaining ¼ cup cilantro, and radishes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
926 calories; fat 60g; saturated fat 27g; cholesterol 161mg; fiber 6g; protein 50g; carbohydrates 48g; sodium 1952mg; sugars 2g.
