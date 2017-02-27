Green Chile Steak Nachos
Seared skirt steak takes these nachos into the realm of gourmet finger food.
Recipe Summary
Nachos are a crowd-pleaser, but they have to be done right. They're a structural undertaking. You need to have chips that are sturdy enough to stand up to the weight of toppings. That means creating a foundation layer of cheese before adding other toppings, so it forms a protective barrier that prevents the chips from getting soggy. And you need a cheese mixture that's flavorful but also gooey and gives you cheese pulls (that's why this recipe uses both cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack). Seared skirt steak takes these nachos into the realm of gourmet finger food. Skip the pre-shredded cheese; it's tossed in a mixture to help keep the strands separated but doesn't melt as well and the stuff you grate yourself.