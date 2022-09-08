Grass-Fed Albondigas (Meatballs) With Tomato Sauce

This recipe comes from Argentine chef Fernando Navas.

By Fernando Navas
Published on September 8, 2022
Albondigas grass fed albondigas meatballs
Photo: Miguel Castilla
Hands On Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
70 mins
Servings:
4

"Albondigas" means meatballs in Spanish, and these juicy pieces of meat are typically found in a soup in Hispanic cuisine. In this recipe, Argentine Fernando Navas, chef and owner of BALVANERA, pairs the popular food with a homemade tomato sauce and plenty of cheese. "People say nobody makes meatballs like a nonna. And, while that may be true, it was actually my abuelo (grandpa) who made the meatballs in our house," Navas shares. They were awesome—the most warming and comforting and delicious dish. It was definitely because he made them with love, but you'll see the recipe is also great!"

.

Ingredients

  • 35 ounces grass-fed ground beef

  • 8 ounces stale bread (white part only)

  • 6 ounces milk

  • 2 eggs

  • 6 ounces ricotta cheese

  • 4 cloves garlic, divided

  • Salt, to taste

  • White pepper, to taste

  • 1 ounce butter

  • 34 ounces ripened plum tomatoes

  • 3 ½ ounces olive oil

  • 7 ounces onion, minced

  • 3 ½ ounces carrot, shredded

  • 1 sprig of thyme

  • 3 ½ ounces red wine

  • 5 ounces beef consommé

  • Grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

  • Minced parsley, for serving

Directions

  1. Make the sauce: Peel and finely chop the tomatoes and place them in a pot.

  2. Add olive oil, 3 thinly sliced garlic cloves, and onion to the pot. Slowly cook on medium heat until the onion is translucent, about 10 minutes.

  3. Add carrots, thyme, and red wine. Let the sauce cook for 30 minutes on medium heat and remove.

  4. Season with salt and white pepper. Set aside.

  5. Make the meatballs: Puree the remaining clove of garlic. Set aside.

  6. Mix together the ground beef, stale bread, pureed garlic, milk, eggs, and ricotta. Season with salt and white pepper.

  7. Form 3-ounce meatballs with your hands and pan-sear them in butter over medium heat until almost cooked through. Set aside.

  8. In a roasting pan, heat the tomato sauce on low and add the beef consommé. Add the meatballs to the roasting pan and finish cooking them on low, about 15 minutes. They should be at a gentle simmer.

  9. Serve with plenty of aged Parmesan and finely minced parsley.

Related Articles
overhead of multiple pieces of sushi rolls on a pink background
Sushi, Crudo, or Ceviche? Here's Your Guide to Raw Seafood—And How to Make Each Dish
slow cooker birria bowls
Slow Cooker Birria Bowls 
6 hrs 30 mins
Skillet Polenta in Creamy Tomato Sauce
35 Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes That Are Incredibly Easy to Make
Black Bean Tostadas
30 High-Protein Dinner Ideas
mexican-beef-sliders
31 Easy Slow Cooker Recipes for When You're Craving Comfort Food
Miso Roasted Radishes
25 Radish Recipes to Add Zing to Your Life
Peeled beetroot in bowl
How to Cook Beets 8 Different Ways—Including Grilled, Roasted, and More
red lentil squash soup
23 Delicious Squash Recipes You Can Cook in Any Season
Fennel and courgette topped salmon
Mealtime Has Never Been Easier, Thanks to These 3-Ingredient Trader Joe's Recipes
Bowl of vegan miso ramen with tofu and mushrooms
How to Cook Ramen, According to Professional Chefs
Detroit-Style Pizza With Sausage and Peppers
These 16 Pizza Recipes Are So Good, You'll Never Order In Again
One-Pan Salmon With Roasted Cabbage and Olive Vinaigrette
2 Rules for How to Cook Salmon Even Haters Will Love
Vegan Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce
22 Easy Vegan Dinner Recipes to Start Your Plant-Based Journey
Globe artichoke
How to Cook Artichokes 10 Different Ways—Including Grilled, Steamed, and More
Grilled Pork Chops with Peach-Parsley Salad Recipe
35 Quick and Easy Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight
Spicy Chicken and Eggplant Stir-Fry
26 of the Easiest-Ever Eggplant Recipes