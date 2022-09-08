Grass-Fed Albondigas (Meatballs) With Tomato Sauce

Jump to recipe

"Albondigas" means meatballs in Spanish, and these juicy pieces of meat are typically found in a soup in Hispanic cuisine. In this recipe, Argentine Fernando Navas, chef and owner of BALVANERA, pairs the popular food with a homemade tomato sauce and plenty of cheese. "People say nobody makes meatballs like a nonna. And, while that may be true, it was actually my abuelo (grandpa) who made the meatballs in our house," Navas shares. They were awesome—the most warming and comforting and delicious dish. It was definitely because he made them with love, but you'll see the recipe is also great!"

.