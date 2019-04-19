Grandmas are often associated with delicious, comforting food, and this grandma-style pizza is no exception. Grandma pies, said to originate in New York, have one attribute that is highly likable (beyond all the ingredients), it's the fact that it can be made in a standard baking sheet. It's said grandma pies have a thin crust in comparison to a Sicilian slice, but why not a fluffy, soft, and tender crust, too? Sounds pretty dreamy and delicious. The toppings here are mostly classic: melted mozzarella and crispy coins of pepperoni, but the red sauce has a twist: a couple of tablespoons of heavy cream, which makes this even richer than normal. Top it off with rounds of red onion and it becomes an unforgettable pie. Before serving, sprinkle some crushed red pepper and dried oregano, or serve both on the side and have everyone sprinkle their own. Pair this grandma pie with a fresh romaine salad and a light red wine.