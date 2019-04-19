Grandma Pie With Pepperoni and Pink Sauce

Grandmas are often associated with delicious, comforting food, and this grandma-style pizza is no exception. Grandma pies, said to originate in New York, have one attribute that is highly likable (beyond all the ingredients), it's the fact that it can be made in a standard baking sheet. It's said grandma pies have a thin crust in comparison to a Sicilian slice, but why not a fluffy, soft, and tender crust, too? Sounds pretty dreamy and delicious. The toppings here are mostly classic: melted mozzarella and crispy coins of pepperoni, but the red sauce has a twist: a couple of tablespoons of heavy cream, which makes this even richer than normal. Top it off with rounds of red onion and it becomes an unforgettable pie. Before serving, sprinkle some crushed red pepper and dried oregano, or serve both on the side and have everyone sprinkle their own. Pair this grandma pie with a fresh romaine salad and a light red wine.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
1 pizza (serves 8)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 500°F with rack in lower third. Brush a large rimmed baking sheet with oil. Using your fingertips, stretch dough to corners of sheet. Cover with a dish towel; let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.

  • Mix tomatoes, cream, garlic, oregano, and salt in a bowl.

  • Uncover dough; gently stretch to corners of baking sheet if it has shrunk. Spread tomato mixture evenly over dough. Top with cheese, pepperoni, and onion.

  • Bake until cheese is melted and crust is golden, 18 to 20 minutes. Top with crushed red pepper and oregano.

