Golden Milk Ice Pops

Have you heard of golden milk? The traditionally warm beverage, a mixture of ground turmeric, milk, and coconut oil, is beloved by natural health enthusiasts for its anti-inflammatory properties. We took this idea and ran with it, turning it into a sweet but refreshing frozen dessert. Because why not treat yourself and be kind to your gut at the same time? The pops are velvety with subtle spices, have no fear that the turmeric will be overwhelming. And if you’re in the mood for a hot beverage, feel free to skip the molds altogether and enjoy the mixture straight from the stove.