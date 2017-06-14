Golden Milk Ice Pops

Daniel Agee
Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
9 Hours 10 Mins
Yield
5 (serving size: 1 pop)
By Paige Grandjean
July 2017

Have you heard of golden milk? The traditionally warm beverage, a mixture of ground turmeric, milk, and coconut oil, is beloved by natural health enthusiasts for its anti-inflammatory properties. We took this idea and ran with it, turning it into a sweet but refreshing frozen dessert. Because why not treat yourself and be kind to your gut at the same time? The pops are velvety with subtle spices, have no fear that the turmeric will be overwhelming. And if you’re in the mood for a hot beverage, feel free to skip the molds altogether and enjoy the mixture straight from the stove.

Ingredients

  • 1 (13.5-oz.) can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 3 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon coconut oil
  • ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ⅛ teaspoon table salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 198.18
  • Fat 17.23g
  • Sat fat 15.23g
  • Protein 1.61g
  • Carbohydrate 12.77g
  • Fiber 0.12g
  • Sugar 10.36g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Sodium 69.53mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring all ingredients to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-low, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; let cool completely, about 1 hour. Pour mixture into 5 (¼-cup) plastic ice pop molds; insert pop sticks, and freeze until firm, about 8 hours.

