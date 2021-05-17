Golden Corn and Tofu Curry

Rice noodles, tender tofu cubes, and toasted corn kernels nestle up alongside each other in a rich, Thai-inspired coconut curry sauce. Widely available green curry paste—a mixture of green chiles, herbs, garlic, ginger, and more—forms the base of the broth, which you'll then spike with soy sauce, brown sugar, and lime juice to round out the flavors. If you have a little extra time, crisp the tofu cubes in a nonstick skillet with oil before stirring into the broth. P.S. Don't fret if the coconut mixture splits. It should come back together once you add the tofu.