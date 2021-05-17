Golden Corn and Tofu Curry

Rating: Unrated

This delicious Thai-inspired noodle dish comes together in just half an hour. 

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Rice noodles, tender tofu cubes, and toasted corn kernels nestle up alongside each other in a rich, Thai-inspired coconut curry sauce. Widely available green curry paste—a mixture of green chiles, herbs, garlic, ginger, and more—forms the base of the broth, which you'll then spike with soy sauce, brown sugar, and lime juice to round out the flavors. If you have a little extra time, crisp the tofu cubes in a nonstick skillet with oil before stirring into the broth. P.S. Don't fret if the coconut mixture splits. It should come back together once you add the tofu.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Press tofu cubes firmly between paper towels or a clean dish towel to absorb liquid.

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add corn and cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add curry paste and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk and 1 cup water; bring just to a boil over medium-high. Immediately reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.

  • Add soy sauce, sugar, lime juice, and salt, stirring to combine. Add tofu and cook, gently stirring occasionally, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.

  • Divide curry mixture and noodles among bowls. Top with more cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
633 calories; fat 34g; sodium 633mg; carbohydrates 69g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 18g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 20g.
