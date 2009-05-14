Goat Cheese Spread

Dana Gallagher
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Sara Quessenberry
June 2009

A good cheese spread recipe should pack in tons of flavor without requiring a ton of chopping or any real “cooking,” so to speak. That’s why we combined two packages of soft goat cheese with a smattering of chopped fresh herbs and black pepper to create this simple, earthy spread that offers a taste of a much more complex recipe. Use any variation of fresh herbs you love, like chives, tarragon, flat-leaf parsley, or dill. Experiment with combinations until you’ve found your signature spread, and serve it alongside crackers. The spread makes a bright addition to any cheese plate, but also stands on its own as an appetizer.

Ingredients

  • 2 4-ounce packages soft goat cheese
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh herbs (such as flat-leaf parsley, tarragon, or chives)
  • Black pepper
  • 1 4-ounce package plain crackers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 270
  • Calories from fat 130
  • Protein 14g
  • Carbohydrate 22g
  • Sugar 1g
  • Fiber 1g
  • Fat 14g
  • Sat fat 9g
  • Sodium 378mg
  • Cholesterol 26mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a food processor, pulse the cheese, herbs, and ⅛ teaspoon pepper until creamy. Serve with the crackers.

