Goat Cheese Spread

A good cheese spread recipe should pack in tons of flavor without requiring a ton of chopping or any real “cooking,” so to speak. That’s why we combined two packages of soft goat cheese with a smattering of chopped fresh herbs and black pepper to create this simple, earthy spread that offers a taste of a much more complex recipe. Use any variation of fresh herbs you love, like chives, tarragon, flat-leaf parsley, or dill. Experiment with combinations until you’ve found your signature spread, and serve it alongside crackers. The spread makes a bright addition to any cheese plate, but also stands on its own as an appetizer.