Gnocchi Alla Vodka

Tangy sauce, tender dumplings, and a crunchy herb topping equal a trifecta of deliciousness.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

25 mins
25 mins
4
Decadent pasta alert! Creamy tomato sauce blankets every little potato dumpling in this easy take on penne alla vodka. Though it's not a particularly heavy version of the cream-based sauce, stir in a few chili flakes, if you'd like to cut through the richness and add a little kick. The fresh topping, a take on gremolata, makes this easy dish sing. P.S. If you want this to be gluten-free, double-check the gnocchi package, as many contain flour in the dough. Cauliflower gnocchi would work here, too. Pair with a peppery, light red wine like pinot noir or merlot.

  • Grate 2 ounces cheese on largest holes of a box grater to equal ½ cup.

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large, high-sided skillet over medium-high. Add marinara sauce and vodka; bring to a boil over medium-high, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until scent of vodka has dissipated (or, if using wine or stock, until sauce has slightly thickened), 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Add gnocchi and increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until gnocchi is tender and sauce has thickened, about 4 minutes. Add cream; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in grated cheese, salt, and remaining 1 tablespoon butter.

  • Toss almonds, parsley, and lemon zest in a small bowl. Using a vegetable peeler, shave remaining 1 ounce cheese into parsley mixture; stir to combine. Sprinkle onto gnocchi.

Per Serving:
547 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 1207mg; carbohydrates 49g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 13g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 13g.
