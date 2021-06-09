Gnocchi Alla Vodka
Tangy sauce, tender dumplings, and a crunchy herb topping equal a trifecta of deliciousness.
Recipe Summary
Decadent pasta alert! Creamy tomato sauce blankets every little potato dumpling in this easy take on penne alla vodka. Though it's not a particularly heavy version of the cream-based sauce, stir in a few chili flakes, if you'd like to cut through the richness and add a little kick. The fresh topping, a take on gremolata, makes this easy dish sing. P.S. If you want this to be gluten-free, double-check the gnocchi package, as many contain flour in the dough. Cauliflower gnocchi would work here, too. Pair with a peppery, light red wine like pinot noir or merlot.
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
547 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 1207mg; carbohydrates 49g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 13g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 13g.