Glorious Green Dip

Decadent meets healthy in this easy, creamy spinach dip.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Victor Protasio

15 mins
15 mins
4 to 6
This veg-forward recipe proves healthy can be delightful, too. You'll start by charring scallions on the grill or under the broiler, which adds unparalleled depth of flavor and crowd-pleasing oniony notes. These are then blended with fresh spinach, mild cannellini beans, punchy chives, and just enough mayonnaise to get a perfectly creamy texture. Lemon juice brightens the mixture up so it's irresistibly dippable. For easy clean-up and zero double-dipping, try serving it in single-portion bowls and mini-platters, or bamboo boats (we love biodegradable and compostable options). Though it's a hit with classic dippers, this would be a no-brainer drizzled over roasted or grilled chicken, fish, or layered into a roasted vegetable sandwich. To make it egg-free try it with yogurt or vegan mayonnaise.

  • Heat an oiled grill pan over medium-high. Add scallions to hot pan and cook, flipping once, pressing down with a spatula occasionally, until grill marks appear and scallions are charred in spots, 1 to 2 minutes per side. (Alternatively, broil scallions in oven on a baking sheet until charred in spots, about 3 minutes.) Transfer to a cutting board and roughly chop; you should have a heaping ⅓ cup.

  • Add beans, chives, mayonnaise, oil, lemon juice, and salt to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add spinach and chopped scallions; blend, stopping to push contents down and scrape sides of bowl as needed, until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes.

Potato chips, rainbow carrots, English cucumber, blanched sugar snap peas and asparagus, broccoli.

Dip can be made up to 2 days in advance; cover and refrigerate.

