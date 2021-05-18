Glorious Green Dip
Decadent meets healthy in this easy, creamy spinach dip.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This veg-forward recipe proves healthy can be delightful, too. You'll start by charring scallions on the grill or under the broiler, which adds unparalleled depth of flavor and crowd-pleasing oniony notes. These are then blended with fresh spinach, mild cannellini beans, punchy chives, and just enough mayonnaise to get a perfectly creamy texture. Lemon juice brightens the mixture up so it's irresistibly dippable. For easy clean-up and zero double-dipping, try serving it in single-portion bowls and mini-platters, or bamboo boats (we love biodegradable and compostable options). Though it's a hit with classic dippers, this would be a no-brainer drizzled over roasted or grilled chicken, fish, or layered into a roasted vegetable sandwich. To make it egg-free try it with yogurt or vegan mayonnaise.
Ingredients
Directions
Serving Suggestions
Potato chips, rainbow carrots, English cucumber, blanched sugar snap peas and asparagus, broccoli.
Make Ahead
Dip can be made up to 2 days in advance; cover and refrigerate.