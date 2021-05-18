Glorious Green Dip

This veg-forward recipe proves healthy can be delightful, too. You'll start by charring scallions on the grill or under the broiler, which adds unparalleled depth of flavor and crowd-pleasing oniony notes. These are then blended with fresh spinach, mild cannellini beans, punchy chives, and just enough mayonnaise to get a perfectly creamy texture. Lemon juice brightens the mixture up so it's irresistibly dippable. For easy clean-up and zero double-dipping, try serving it in single-portion bowls and mini-platters, or bamboo boats (we love biodegradable and compostable options). Though it's a hit with classic dippers, this would be a no-brainer drizzled over roasted or grilled chicken, fish, or layered into a roasted vegetable sandwich. To make it egg-free try it with yogurt or vegan mayonnaise.