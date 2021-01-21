Glazed Brussels Sprouts on Olive Oil-Fried Bread

Brussels sprouts are worthy of starring as dinner and this recipe is proof.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Greg Dupree

hands-on:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
The key to the sprouts' deliciousness is frying them in a hot skillet until crispy, then letting them soften in a zesty flavor bomb of pomegranate juice and balsamic vinegar, which blankets each half in a sweet-tart glaze. These top olive oil-fried planks of ciabatta bread, along with a schmear of salted ricotta cheese. All that's left is to adorn these hearty vegetarian toasts with toasted hazelnuts and a shower of parsley flakes. Fear not, if you want to opt for a vegan version, swap the ricotta cheese for this easy cashew ricotta. Pro tip: The Brussels sprouts are great on their own as a side dish. Top with pomegranate seeds, in addition to the hazelnuts and parsley.

  • Preheat oven to 225°F. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet over medium. (Trim bread to fit skillet if necessary.) Place 1 bread half, cut side down, in skillet. Fry, occasionally pressing down middle with a spatula, until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer bread, cut side up, to a baking sheet. Repeat with 1 tablespoon oil and remaining bread half. Remove skillet from heat. Rub cut sides of bread generously with garlic; season with ¼ teaspoon salt. Transfer baking sheet to oven to keep bread warm.

  • Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to skillet over medium. Carefully add Brussels sprouts, mostly cut side down, and cook, undisturbed, until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Season with ¼ teaspoon salt and toss. Cook, undisturbed, until golden in parts, 4 to 5 minutes. Add pomegranate juice, vinegar, and ½ teaspoon salt; stir to coat. Bring to a simmer over medium. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring often, until Brussels sprouts are tender and liquid reduces to a glaze, 15 to 18 minutes.

  • Stir ricotta and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Spread over cut sides of bread. Top with Brussels sprouts, hazelnuts, parsley, and several grinds of pepper. Cut each bread half into 4 pieces.

Make It Vegan

Replace the ricotta with this easy homemade dairy-free cashew “ricotta.”

