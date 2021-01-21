Glazed Brussels Sprouts on Olive Oil-Fried Bread

The key to the sprouts' deliciousness is frying them in a hot skillet until crispy, then letting them soften in a zesty flavor bomb of pomegranate juice and balsamic vinegar, which blankets each half in a sweet-tart glaze. These top olive oil-fried planks of ciabatta bread, along with a schmear of salted ricotta cheese. All that's left is to adorn these hearty vegetarian toasts with toasted hazelnuts and a shower of parsley flakes. Fear not, if you want to opt for a vegan version, swap the ricotta cheese for this easy cashew ricotta. Pro tip: The Brussels sprouts are great on their own as a side dish. Top with pomegranate seeds, in addition to the hazelnuts and parsley.