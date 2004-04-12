Ginger Chicken Soup With Vegetables

6 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Hands-On Time
25 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Kay Chun
February 2004

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons ginger grated fresh ginger
  • 2 32-ounce containers low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 medium parsnips, peeled and chopped
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
  • 1 medium turnip, peeled and chopped (1½ cups)
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 2- to 2½-pound rotisserie chicken
  • ½ cup frozen peas
  • 4 scallions, sliced
  • 4 biscuits, store-bought or made from a mix (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 325
  • Fat 12g
  • Sat fat 3g
  • Cholesterol 89mg
  • Sodium 486mg
  • Protein 34g
  • Carbohydrate 19g
  • Fiber 4g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat the oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 2

Add the broth. Stir in the parsnips, carrots, celery, turnip, and ½ teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 3

Meanwhile, using a fork or your fingers, shred the chicken meat, discarding the skin and bones.

Step 4

Add the chicken, peas, and scallions to the saucepan and cook until heated through, 3 to 4 minutes. Serve with the biscuits, if using. 

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Ratings & Reviews

/5
Reviews
five_whole_stars
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com