Ginger Chicken Soup With Vegetables

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 2 Add the broth. Stir in the parsnips, carrots, celery, turnip, and ½ teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, using a fork or your fingers, shred the chicken meat, discarding the skin and bones.