Garlicky Skirt Steak Tacos

Let's be honest: We could happily feast on tacos every night of the week and never get bored. Indeed, one of the best things about this family favorite is it's utter versatility: Almost anything you can think of can be used as a taco filling, and often, it's the simplest and most inexpensive combinations that wind up being the most delicious. Case in point: these easy garlic-perfumed tacos starring juicy skirt steak that has been seared quickly in a skillet (no grill required!) and sliced tenderly against the grain. Sauteeing a bit of shredded napa cabbage in the pan soaks up some of the meat's savory juices and lends some sweetness and crunch. The finishing touch? A crispy, bright slaw of radishes and onion and, of course, a dollop of sour cream.

By Emily Nabors Hall

Credit: Gentl & Hyers

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub the garlic over the steaks; sprinkle with the salt. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the cabbage; cook until just starting to wilt, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add the steaks to the skillet; cook, turning, about 3 minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove from skillet and slice thinly against the grain.

  • Combine the onion, radishes, and vinegar in a bowl; toss to coat.

  • Wipe out the skillet and lightly char the tortillas over medium-high. Divide the steak, cabbage, and onion mixture among the tortillas. Serve the tacos with cilantro, sour cream, and avocado.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; fat 17g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 794mg; protein 29g; carbohydrates 30g; sugars 1g; fiber 2g; iron 4mg; calcium 138mg.
