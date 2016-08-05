Let's be honest: We could happily feast on tacos every night of the week and never get bored. Indeed, one of the best things about this family favorite is it's utter versatility: Almost anything you can think of can be used as a taco filling, and often, it's the simplest and most inexpensive combinations that wind up being the most delicious. Case in point: these easy garlic-perfumed tacos starring juicy skirt steak that has been seared quickly in a skillet (no grill required!) and sliced tenderly against the grain. Sauteeing a bit of shredded napa cabbage in the pan soaks up some of the meat's savory juices and lends some sweetness and crunch. The finishing touch? A crispy, bright slaw of radishes and onion and, of course, a dollop of sour cream.