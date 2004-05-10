Garlic Roast Chicken

Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours
Yield
Serves 6
By Jean Galton
April 2001

Ingredients

  • 1 6- to 7-lb. whole roasting chicken, giblets removed
  • 9 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 9 sprigs fresh tarragon
  • 1 lemon, halved
  • 4 heads garlic, cloves separated, unpeeled
  • 1 cup Nicoise olives
  • 1 teaspoon coarse salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large baguette, thickly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calcium 144mg
  • Calories 965
  • Carbohydrate 49g
  • Cholesterol 258mg
  • Fat 51g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Iron 7mg
  • Protein 73mg
  • Sat fat 12g
  • Sodium 1351mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 450°F. Gently loosen the chicken skin from the breast meat and place a third of the thyme and tarragon under the skin. Place another third of the herbs, plus the lemon and a handful of garlic cloves, inside the chicken cavity, and tie the legs together with cooking twine.

Step 2

Place the chicken in a small roasting pan and surround with the remaining herbs, garlic, and olives. Sprinkle the chicken with the salt and pepper and drizzle with the olive oil.

Step 3

Roast the chicken for about 1½ hours, or until the thigh juices run clear when pricked with a fork or an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thigh reads 170° to 175°F. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board, cover loosely with foil, and let rest 15 minutes. Skim the fat from the pan juices.

Step 4

Place the chicken on a platter with the roasted olives and garlic and spoon the pan juices over it. Serve with the baguette slices, which will sop up the juices and can be spread with the roasted garlic.

