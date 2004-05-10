Garlic Roast Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 450°F. Gently loosen the chicken skin from the breast meat and place a third of the thyme and tarragon under the skin. Place another third of the herbs, plus the lemon and a handful of garlic cloves, inside the chicken cavity, and tie the legs together with cooking twine.

Step 2 Place the chicken in a small roasting pan and surround with the remaining herbs, garlic, and olives. Sprinkle the chicken with the salt and pepper and drizzle with the olive oil.

Step 3 Roast the chicken for about 1½ hours, or until the thigh juices run clear when pricked with a fork or an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thigh reads 170° to 175°F. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board, cover loosely with foil, and let rest 15 minutes. Skim the fat from the pan juices.