Garlic-and-Herb Potato Salad

Why should creamy potato salad be the status quo? This garlicky, herbaceous rendition makes a good case for staying away from the mayo for good. After boiling the potatoes, you'll crisp up thin slices of garlic to use as garnish, then sauté scallions in the garlic-scented oil until their peppery bite softens. Paired with a shower of chopped parsley and basil, a glug of white wine vinegar, and just enough grain mustard for a touch of heat, this potato salad is likely to win your next barbecue or picnic.