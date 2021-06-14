Garlic-and-Herb Potato Salad

Rating: Unrated

Think mayo and potatoes should stay far, far apart? Then this gorgeous vinegar-based potato salad is for you. 

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Why should creamy potato salad be the status quo? This garlicky, herbaceous rendition makes a good case for staying away from the mayo for good. After boiling the potatoes, you'll crisp up thin slices of garlic to use as garnish, then sauté scallions in the garlic-scented oil until their peppery bite softens. Paired with a shower of chopped parsley and basil, a glug of white wine vinegar, and just enough grain mustard for a touch of heat, this potato salad is likely to win your next barbecue or picnic. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with water; season generously with salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium; cook until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, 16 to 18 minutes (be careful not to overcook). Drain and rinse under cold water. Let cool for 5 minutes. Cut potatoes in half crosswise, or quarter if large.

  • Meanwhile, finely chop white and light green parts of scallions (you should have about ⅓ cup). Thinly slice dark green parts (you should have about ½ cup). Cook oil and garlic in a small skillet over medium low, stirring often, until garlic is golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer garlic to a towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon; season with ¼ teaspoon salt. Add chopped white and light green parts of scallions to oil in skillet; cook over medium, stirring often, until softened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Transfer scallion-oil mixture to a large bowl. Let cool for about 10 minutes.

  • Whisk vinegar, mustard, pepper, and remaining 2½ teaspoons salt into scallion-oil mixture until thickened and well-combined. Add potatoes, parsley, basil, and sliced dark green parts of scallions. Gently fold to combine. Top with crispy garlic chips before serving.

