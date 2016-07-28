How do you cool down on a sultry summer night, a chilly glass of rosé or a fruity frozen drink? Here’s some good news: if you have a blender and an ice cube tray, you no longer have to choose. Frosé—A.K.A. frozen rosé—has become the “it” drink of the summer in recent years, popping up on cocktail menus from coast to coast and overflowing our Instagram feeds. And why not? Whirred from a combo of strawberries, wine, grenadine, and a shot of vodka, this pretty pink treat is one part adult slushie, one part sangria, and entirely delicious. If you feel like playing around, you could swap cherries or raspberries in for the strawberries or use a splash of tart Campari in place of the grenadine.