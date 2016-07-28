The Easiest-Ever Way to Make Frosé—Frozen Rosé—At Home

Rating: 4 stars
455 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 144
  • 4 star values: 150
  • 3 star values: 87
  • 2 star values: 52
  • 1 star values: 22

How do you cool down on a sultry summer night, a chilly glass of rosé or a fruity frozen drink? Here’s some good news: if you have a blender and an ice cube tray, you no longer have to choose. Frosé—A.K.A. frozen rosé—has become the “it” drink of the summer in recent years, popping up on cocktail menus from coast to coast and overflowing our Instagram feeds. And why not? Whirred from a combo of strawberries, wine, grenadine, and a shot of vodka, this pretty pink treat is one part adult slushie, one part sangria, and entirely delicious. If you feel like playing around, you could swap cherries or raspberries in for the strawberries or use a splash of tart Campari in place of the grenadine.

By Betty Gold

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 4-6
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour the rosé into ice cube trays and freeze until solid, 8 hours or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the strawberries and the sugar in the bowl of a blender and let sit at room temperature for about 10 minutes, until the berries begin to release their juices.

  • Add the vodka, grenadine, and rosé cubes. Blend the mixture on high until smooth. Pour into glasses and garnish with strawberries, if desired.

`
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 07/15/2021