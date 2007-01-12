Easy French Toast

Rating: 2.5 stars
Homemade French toast is among the most unassuming recipes. Perfectly golden French toast looks rather elaborate: Thick slices of bread have been saturated and then cooked so they have a silky interior with a crispy crust on the outside. But here's the thing: You don’t need a lot to make French toast great, as this recipe proves. Add it to your mental file, and you can prepare the most delicious French toast any time you need.

By Real Simple

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Yield:
Serves 1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a shallow bowl, combine the egg whites, yolk, and milk. Soak each slice of bread in the egg mixture for 30 seconds per side.

  • Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook the bread until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

  • Transfer to a plate, drizzle with the syrup, and top with the strawberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; fat 7g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 416mg; protein 20g; carbohydrates 49g; sugars 24g; fiber 9g; iron 2mg; calcium 428mg.
