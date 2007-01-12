Easy French Toast

Homemade French toast is among the most unassuming recipes. Perfectly golden French toast looks rather elaborate: Thick slices of bread have been saturated and then cooked so they have a silky interior with a crispy crust on the outside. But here's the thing: You don’t need a lot to make French toast great, as this recipe proves. Add it to your mental file, and you can prepare the most delicious French toast any time you need.