“French Onion Soup” Pizza

Rating: Unrated

File this one under: Where have you been our whole lives?

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

All the delicious ingredients of French onion soup come together in this extravagantly delicious dinner. Shallots take the place of onions, which become jammy and sweet when caramelized and mixed with balsamic vinegar. These join nutty Gruyère and creamy ricotta on top of the dough, which is finished with fresh parsley and thyme. Serve with a salad featuring peppery greens like arugula, mâche, or frisée tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 500°F with a rack in lowest position. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium. Add shallots and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Add water 1 tablespoon at a time (up to ¼ cup) as needed if shallots start to burn. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar.

    Advertisement

  • Brush a large baking sheet with a generous amount of oil. Stretch dough into a rough 12-inch circle and place on baking sheet. Brush remaining 1 tablespoon oil onto dough. Spread shallot mixture evenly over dough, leaving a ½-inch border. Top with Gruyère and rounded tablespoons of ricotta.

  • Bake pizza on lowest rack until crust has puffed and cheese has melted, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with parsley and thyme.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
692 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 47mg; carbohydrates 88g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 26g; sugars 13g; saturated fat 10g.
Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 02/18/2021