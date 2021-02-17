“French Onion Soup” Pizza
File this one under: Where have you been our whole lives?
Gallery
Credit: Victor Protasio
Recipe Summary
All the delicious ingredients of French onion soup come together in this extravagantly delicious dinner. Shallots take the place of onions, which become jammy and sweet when caramelized and mixed with balsamic vinegar. These join nutty Gruyère and creamy ricotta on top of the dough, which is finished with fresh parsley and thyme. Serve with a salad featuring peppery greens like arugula, mâche, or frisée tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette.
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
692 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 47mg; carbohydrates 88g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 26g; sugars 13g; saturated fat 10g.