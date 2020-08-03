Braised Fish With Spicy Tomato Sauce

A great recipe isn’t just a roadmap to dinner, it also teaches something about the best way to cook. Case in point, this simple braised fish recipe inspired by Chraime, a North African dish with Sephardic roots, combines a spiced tomato sauce with spinach, cod, and couscous. Rather than having to wash bunches of greens, you’ll just swap in frozen spinach. Time saved. And, poaching cod isn’t just a foolproof method for easy fish cooking, it also results in tender fillets that are evenly cooked. Smart. Better yet, any frozen white fish fillets like sole, flounder, snapper, or wild Alaska pollock work well here and are easy to find in frozen packs at the grocery store. Finally, spooning the juices and fish atop fluffy couscous? It’s not just tasty as can be, it stretches the meal further. These are the type of key steps that make recipes like this one a keeper.