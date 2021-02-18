Fettuccine With Cheesy Artichoke Sauce
This creamy, comforting pasta dish is packed with bright flavors and a pantry shortcut.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
What's better than a tangle of fettuccine noodles, slicked in butter and paired with decadent sauce? The answer is: not much. Once you've got the homemade fettuccine ready to go, this easy recipe comes together quickly. The sauce starts with butter-toasted artichokes, which infuse the sauce with their characteristic nutty-yet-tangy taste. Paired with lemon zest, a generous pile of Parmesan, and a shower of parsley, the flavor-packed sauce is likely to become a go-to favorite. If you can't wait to try this sauce and fresh fettuccine is not in the cards right now, sub in 1 pound store-bought fresh or dried pasta.
Pro tip: Adding the cheese in two parts is the key to keeping it from clumping. Combined with starch-rich pasta water, the result is a silky, full-bodied sauce that rivals restaurants.
Ingredients
Directions
Notes
Get the Recipe: Basic Homemade Pasta Dough Recipe