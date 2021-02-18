Fettuccine With Cheesy Artichoke Sauce

This creamy, comforting pasta dish is packed with bright flavors and a pantry shortcut.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
What's better than a tangle of fettuccine noodles, slicked in butter and paired with decadent sauce? The answer is: not much. Once you've got the homemade fettuccine ready to go, this easy recipe comes together quickly. The sauce starts with butter-toasted artichokes, which infuse the sauce with their characteristic nutty-yet-tangy taste. Paired with lemon zest, a generous pile of Parmesan, and a shower of parsley, the flavor-packed sauce is likely to become a go-to favorite. If you can't wait to try this sauce and fresh fettuccine is not in the cards right now, sub in 1 pound store-bought fresh or dried pasta.

Pro tip: Adding the cheese in two parts is the key to keeping it from clumping. Combined with starch-rich pasta water, the result is a silky, full-bodied sauce that rivals restaurants.

  • Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil over high. Drain artichokes over a small bowl; reserve 1 tablespoon drained marinade. Roughly chop artichokes; set aside. Cook fettuccine in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until just tender and floating, 1 to 2 minutes (fettuccine rolled and cut by hand will take 2 to 3 minutes). Ladle 1½ cups cooking water into a heatproof measuring cup or bowl. Drain fettuccine; set aside.

  • Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high until sizzling. Stir in chopped artichokes and reserved 1 tablespoon marinade. Spread artichokes in an even layer and cook, undisturbed, until lightly golden in spots, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in lemon zest, pepper, and 1¼ cups reserved cooking water. Bring to a simmer.

  • Add cooked fettuccine and remaining 2 tablespoons butter; toss with tongs to loosen fettuccine. Reduce heat to low. Add ½ cup cheese, stirring and tossing until melted, about 30 seconds. Add salt and remaining ½ cup cheese; cook, stirring and tossing, until sauce is silky and coats fettuccine, 1 to 2 minutes. Add remaining ¼ cup cooking water if needed to loosen sauce. Remove from heat; sprinkle with parsley. Serve immediately.

Get the Recipe: Basic Homemade Pasta Dough Recipe

