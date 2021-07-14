Fajita Steak Salad
A Tex-Mex favorite gets the salad treatment.
Gallery
Credit: Greg DuPree
Recipe Summary
When you want the delicious flavors of a fajita in a lighter package, this is the salad for you. Flank steak is a juicy cut, perfect for quick grilling. Before cooking, you'll coat it in fajita seasoning—a combination of chili powder and other spices like paprika, cumin, and garlic powder, among other things. Next, you'll grill the steak alongside red onion and mixed bell peppers and toss these with romaine and a tangy lime and sour cream dressing. Topped with avocado, the result is both rich and health-forward. To add some more heft to the meal, serve with warm flour tortillas, or sprinkle a few corn tortilla chips on top.
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
548 calories; fat 29g; cholesterol 151mg; sodium 692mg; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 52g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 8g.