Fajita Steak Salad

A Tex-Mex favorite gets the salad treatment.

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
When you want the delicious flavors of a fajita in a lighter package, this is the salad for you. Flank steak is a juicy cut, perfect for quick grilling. Before cooking, you'll coat it in fajita seasoning—a combination of chili powder and other spices like paprika, cumin, and garlic powder, among other things. Next, you'll grill the steak alongside red onion and mixed bell peppers and toss these with romaine and a tangy lime and sour cream dressing. Topped with avocado, the result is both rich and health-forward. To add some more heft to the meal, serve with warm flour tortillas, or sprinkle a few corn tortilla chips on top.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (450°F to 500°F) and lightly oil grates. Season steak with fajita seasoning. Drizzle onion (try not to separate into rings) and bell peppers with oil and season with ¼ teaspoon salt.

  • Place steak on grates on 1 half of grill; place onion and bell peppers on other half. Grill, covered, until steak, onion, and bell peppers are deeply charred, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip steak and vegetables; grill until vegetables are tender and steak is charred and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 135°F for medium-rare, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice steak against the grain, halve bell pepper quarters lengthwise, and separate onion slices into rings.

  • While steak rests, whisk sour cream, lime juice, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Reserve ¼ cup dressing for serving. Add romaine to remaining dressing in bowl and toss to combine. Serve dressed romaine with steak, bell peppers, onion, and avocado. Drizzle with remaining dressing, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; fat 29g; cholesterol 151mg; sodium 692mg; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 52g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 8g.
