Fajita Steak Salad

When you want the delicious flavors of a fajita in a lighter package, this is the salad for you. Flank steak is a juicy cut, perfect for quick grilling. Before cooking, you'll coat it in fajita seasoning—a combination of chili powder and other spices like paprika, cumin, and garlic powder, among other things. Next, you'll grill the steak alongside red onion and mixed bell peppers and toss these with romaine and a tangy lime and sour cream dressing. Topped with avocado, the result is both rich and health-forward. To add some more heft to the meal, serve with warm flour tortillas, or sprinkle a few corn tortilla chips on top.