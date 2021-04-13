Everything Cream Cheese Scones

Why should bagels get to have all the fun? Here, tender scones are adorned with everything bagel seasoning—typically dried onion, dried garlic, poppy seeds, and sesame seeds—while cream cheese is folded into the tender dough. A sprinkling of fresh chives draws on the classic bagel toppings, too. Serve these split and topped with more cream cheese and smoked salmon, alongside scrambled eggs, or slathered with salted butter. For even, straight-sided scones, use a bench knife or pastry cutter to divide the dough.