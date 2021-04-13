LIVE

Everything Cream Cheese Scones

Savory scones meet classic bagels in this tasty recipe.

By Jenna Helwig

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
8 scones
Why should bagels get to have all the fun? Here, tender scones are adorned with everything bagel seasoning—typically dried onion, dried garlic, poppy seeds, and sesame seeds—while cream cheese is folded into the tender dough. A sprinkling of fresh chives draws on the classic bagel toppings, too. Serve these split and topped with more cream cheese and smoked salmon, alongside scrambled eggs, or slathered with salted butter. For even, straight-sided scones, use a bench knife or pastry cutter to divide the dough.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour milk into a liquid measuring cup. Add egg and whisk to combine.

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Add cream cheese and butter. Using your fingers or a pastry blender, work cream cheese and butter into flour mixture until butter pieces are pea-size or smaller (cream cheese will work in more seamlessly). Pour in milk-egg mixture; stir with a wooden spoon or a silicone spatula until mostly combined. Add 2 tablespoons chives; mix with your hands until combined (dough will be stiff). Do not over-mix.

  • Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface and pat into an 8-by-6-inch rectangle. Cut dough into 8 (about 3-by-2-inch) rectangles. Arrange at least 2 inches apart on baking sheet.

  • Whisk egg white and 1 teaspoon water in a small bowl. Brush tops of dough rectangles with egg white mixture. Sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning and remaining 1 tablespoon chives. Bake until scones are golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve warm.

