Halved and roasted endive is simple to make and surprisingly gorgeous. When you top those tender halves with ham, gruyere, and béchamel you get comfort food that’s gorgeous enough to serve when guests are over. If you’d like to add even more sophistication, try swapping ham for prosciutto, which gets super crispy like bacon when it bakes. A key step to remember while prepping this dish: removing the cone-shaped core with the tip of a chef’s knife right after you slice each endive. Leave this in during baking, and it’ll spread bitter flavor through the endive.