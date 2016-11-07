Endive Gratin

Halved and roasted endive is simple to make and surprisingly gorgeous. When you top those tender halves with ham, gruyere, and béchamel you get comfort food that’s gorgeous enough to serve when guests are over. If you’d like to add even more sophistication, try swapping ham for prosciutto, which gets super crispy like bacon when it bakes. A key step to remember while prepping this dish: removing the cone-shaped core with the tip of a chef’s knife right after you slice each endive. Leave this in during baking, and it’ll spread bitter flavor through the endive.

By Paige Grandjean

Credit: Romulo Yanes

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Yield:
4 (serving size: 1½ cups)
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Place endive halves, cut side up, in an 11- x 7-inch baking dish; drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt. Bake in preheated oven until tender, about 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a small saucepan over medium. Whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly, until smooth, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in warm milk, and cook, whisking often, until mixture thickens, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Arrange ham slices on top of roasted endive. Pour sauce evenly over ham. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 425°F until browned, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
fiber 2.1g; 236 calories; sugars 3g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 49.7mg; saturated fat 8.5g; iron 0.5mg; sodium 692mg; protein 12.8g; calcium 299.3mg; carbohydrates 8g.
