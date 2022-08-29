End-of-Summer Salad

This shrimp salad is a celebration of juicy tomatoes and fresh corn. 

By
Jenna Helwig
Published on August 29, 2022
end-of-summer-salad
Photo: Victor Protasio
Hands On Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
70 mins
Servings:
4

This salad has a lot going on (shrimp! tomatoes! corn! pickles! crispy fried onions!) in the best possible way. Late-summer, early fall stars like green beans, cherry tomatoes, and corn bring on the freshness while an umami-rich dressing made with miso and apple cider vinegar knocks it out of the park. Don't skimp on the cornichons or fried onions; it's the unexpected twists that make salads crave-worthy. Serve this one to that person in your life who thinks salads are boring.

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup pearled farro, rinsed

  • 8 ounces fresh green beans, trimmed

  • 1 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp

  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

  • 1 tablespoon white miso

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

  • cup olive oil

  • 12 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved

  • 1.50 cups fresh corn kernels (from 3 ears)

  • .50 cup chopped cornichons

  • .50 teaspoon crushed red pepper, plus more for serving (optional)

  • .50 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for boiling

  • 4 ounces watercress, coarsely chopped (4 cups)

  • 1 cup torn fresh basil

  • .50 cup crispy fried onions (such as French's)

Directions

  1. Bring 4 cups lightly salted water to a boil in a large pot. Add farro and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until farro is just tender, 25 to 30 minutes; drain. Spread farro on a rimmed baking sheet and let cool.

  2. Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add beans and cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Transfer beans to a colander using tongs or a slotted spoon, reserving water in pot. Rinse beans with cold water and pat dry. Cut each in half.

  3. Return water in pot to a boil. Add shrimp; reduce heat to medium and simmer until shrimp are just pink, about 2 minutes. Drain and let stand until slightly cool, 15 to 20 minutes.

  4. Whisk vinegar, miso, and mustard in a medium bowl. Whisk in oil.

  5. Place tomatoes, corn, cornichons, farro, beans, and shrimp in a large bowl. Add crushed red pepper, salt, and miso mixture; toss to combine. Gently stir in watercress and basil. Transfer to a platter or plates. Top with fried onions; serve with more crushed red pepper, if desired.

