Food Recipes End-of-Summer Salad This shrimp salad is a celebration of juicy tomatoes and fresh corn. Published on August 29, 2022 Hands On Time: 40 mins Total Time: 70 mins Servings: 4 This salad has a lot going on (shrimp! tomatoes! corn! pickles! crispy fried onions!) in the best possible way. Late-summer, early fall stars like green beans, cherry tomatoes, and corn bring on the freshness while an umami-rich dressing made with miso and apple cider vinegar knocks it out of the park. Don't skimp on the cornichons or fried onions; it's the unexpected twists that make salads crave-worthy. Serve this one to that person in your life who thinks salads are boring. Ingredients ¾ cup pearled farro, rinsed 8 ounces fresh green beans, trimmed 1 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon white miso 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard ⅓ cup olive oil 12 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved 1.50 cups fresh corn kernels (from 3 ears) .50 cup chopped cornichons .50 teaspoon crushed red pepper, plus more for serving (optional) .50 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for boiling 4 ounces watercress, coarsely chopped (4 cups) 1 cup torn fresh basil .50 cup crispy fried onions (such as French's) Directions Bring 4 cups lightly salted water to a boil in a large pot. Add farro and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until farro is just tender, 25 to 30 minutes; drain. Spread farro on a rimmed baking sheet and let cool. Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add beans and cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Transfer beans to a colander using tongs or a slotted spoon, reserving water in pot. Rinse beans with cold water and pat dry. Cut each in half. Return water in pot to a boil. Add shrimp; reduce heat to medium and simmer until shrimp are just pink, about 2 minutes. Drain and let stand until slightly cool, 15 to 20 minutes. Whisk vinegar, miso, and mustard in a medium bowl. Whisk in oil. Place tomatoes, corn, cornichons, farro, beans, and shrimp in a large bowl. Add crushed red pepper, salt, and miso mixture; toss to combine. Gently stir in watercress and basil. Transfer to a platter or plates. Top with fried onions; serve with more crushed red pepper, if desired.