end-of-summer-salad

This salad has a lot going on (shrimp! tomatoes! corn! pickles! crispy fried onions!) in the best possible way. Late-summer, early fall stars like green beans, cherry tomatoes, and corn bring on the freshness while an umami-rich dressing made with miso and apple cider vinegar knocks it out of the park. Don't skimp on the cornichons or fried onions; it's the unexpected twists that make salads crave-worthy. Serve this one to that person in your life who thinks salads are boring.