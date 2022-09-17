Shoppers on Amazon Are Saving Money After Ditching Starbucks for This 'Delicious' Matcha

The transition from summer to fall is the perfect time to introduce a new drink into your morning or early afternoon routine. And we're not talking about a pumpkin spice latte or anything with a bunch of added sugar.

Equal parts cozy, energizing, and nutrient-rich, a matcha latte is precisely what you need on a chilly morning or after a not-so-restful night of sleep. Known to be rich in polyphenols, a type of antioxidant, and l-theanine, an amino acid, matcha has disease-fighting, anti-inflammatory, and anti-stress properties. TL;DR: It's a great alternative to coffee. If you're already a matcha convert (and don't need convincing), you'll still want to keep reading. There's one matcha powder, in particular, that has thousands of shoppers gushing about its "delicious" flavor, ″beautiful color,″ and ability to ″blend really well.″

The Encha Latte Grade First Harvest Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder has earned five-star ratings and glowing reviews for its high-quality ingredients and balanced taste. "I tried some good matchas, some really good matchas, some incredibly overpriced ones, some reasonably priced ones that looked like dirt, the whole spectrum," says one shopper. "None of those matchas came close to Encha."

To buy: from $20; amazon.com.

The Encha matcha powder even has Starbucks regulars giving up their $4 latte habit, opting for a home-brewed version instead. In the words of one satisfied customer: "Sorry, Starbucks. This is my go-to matcha now!" While making a cup requires a few more steps than simply pouring a black coffee or pressing the button on a Nespresso machine, whipping up your matcha latte from the comfort of your own kitchen is pretty straightforward. Simply whisk the powder with 2 ounces of water to dissolve it — a matcha powder whisk or frother is recommended — then top your drink with milk at your desired temperature.

According to Encha, the $20 smaller size should last for two weeks when you use 1 teaspoon per day, while the larger 60g bag of matcha powder, which comes in at just under $30, will last up to four weeks when portioned the same way. With either, each cup winds up costing a little over $1 (plus the additional cost of your preferred milk), so your wallet will definitely see the difference your new routine makes.

If you're ready to trade your cup of joe for something a bit greener that's packed with health benefits — or you simply want to skip the line at Starbucks — shop the Encha Latte Grade First Harvest Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder on Amazon, starting at just $20.