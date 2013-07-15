Deep-Dish Eggplant Parmesan

5 Reviews
Hands-On Time
30 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 15 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Lindsay Hunt
July 2013

Ingredients

  • 2 medium eggplants (cut into 1/4-inch slices)
  • ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 3 cups marinara sauce
  • 12 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced
  • ⅓ cup grated Parmesan (about 2 ounces)
  • ¼ cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 5 ounces mixed greens (about 6 cups)
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 600
  • Fat 44g
  • Sat fat 16g
  • Cholesterol 67mg
  • Sodium 1,077mg
  • Protein 24g
  • Carbohydrate 28g
  • Sugar 13g
  • Fiber 12g
  • Iron 1mg
  • Calcium 609mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 400°F. On 2 rimmed baking sheets, brush the eggplants with ¼ cup of the oil; season with ¼ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Bake until tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 2

Spread 1 cup of the marinara in the bottom of an 8-inch baking dish. Top with half the eggplant, half the mozzarella, and half the Parmesan. Repeat, ending with the last cup of marinara. Top with the bread crumbs.

Step 3

Bake until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbling, 30 to 35 minutes.

Step 4

Meanwhile, whisk together the vinegar, the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add the greens and tomatoes and toss to combine. Serve with the eggplant Parmesan.

