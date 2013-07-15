Deep-Dish Eggplant Parmesan

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 400°F. On 2 rimmed baking sheets, brush the eggplants with ¼ cup of the oil; season with ¼ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Bake until tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

Step 2 Spread 1 cup of the marinara in the bottom of an 8-inch baking dish. Top with half the eggplant, half the mozzarella, and half the Parmesan. Repeat, ending with the last cup of marinara. Top with the bread crumbs.

Step 3 Bake until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbling, 30 to 35 minutes.